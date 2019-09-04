Eagles, Blue Devils ranked in Sept. 4 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Hoover 2-0 309

2. McGill-Toolen 2-0 227

3. Central-Phenix City 1-1 206

4. Thompson 2-0 188

5. Hewitt-Trussville 2-0 161

6. Mountain Brook 2-0 119

7. Theodore 2-0 98

8. Lee-Montgomery 2-0 81

9. Austin 2-0 44

10. Auburn 1-1 33

Others receiving votes: Prattville (2-0) 13, Vestavia Hills (1-0) 2, James Clemens (0-2) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Saraland 2-0 296

2. Pinson Valley 1-1 228

3. Muscle Shoals 2-0 210

4. Clay-Chalkville 2-0 187

5. Hueytown 2-0 158

6. Oxford 2-0 115

7. Blount 2-0 103

8. Opelika 2-0 89

9. Wetumpka 1-1 34

10. Carver-Montgomery 2-0 12

Others receiving votes: Bessemer City (2-0) 11, Jackson-Olin (1-1) 8, Dothan (1-1) 7, Fort Payne (2-0) 5, x-Spa-nish Fort (1-1) 5, Chelsea (1-1) 4, Shades Valley (1-0) 4, x-Daphne (0-2) 2, Gardendale (2-0) 2, Albertville (1-0) 1, Paul Bryant (2-0) 1.

x-Records include forfeit loss by Daphne.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Jasper 1-0 267

2. Demopolis 2-0 219

3. Central-Clay County 1-0 218

4. Ramsay 1-1 162

5. Etowah 2-0 159

6. Briarwood Chr. 0-1 53

7. Russellville 1-0 101

8. Madison Aca. 1-1 67

9. Pleasant Grove 2-0 33

10. Mortimer Jordan 1-1 23

Others receiving votes: Alexandria (1-0) 17, Center Point (1-1) 17, Bibb County (2-0) 11, Vigor (0-1) 9, Madison Co. (1-1) 7, Carroll-Ozark (2-0) 4, Corner (2-0) 4, Springville (2-0) 4, Sylacauga (2-0) 4, Greenville (1-1) 2, Jemison (2-0) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 1-0 312

2. Hokes Bluff 1-0 227

3. American Chr. 2-0 208

4. Catholic-Montgomery 2-0 174

5. Hillcrest-Evergreen 1-1 140

6. Andalusia 1-1 134

7. Headland 2-0 107

8. Jacksonville 1-1 73

9. Good Hope 2-0 24

10. Holtville 1-0 17

Others receiving votes: North Jackson (0-1) 15, Childersburg (2-0) 12, Brooks (1-1) 11, Sipsey Valley (2-0) 9, St. John Paul II (2-0) 9, Montevallo (1-1) 5, Anniston (0-1) 2, Deshler (0-2) 2, Williamson (1-0) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Flomaton 1-0 303

2. Piedmont 1-0 228

3. Gordo 2-0 208

4. Randolph County 1-0 175

5. Pike County 1-0 159

6. Providence Chr. 2-0 137

7. Midfield 1-0 91

8. St. James 2-0 60

9. Mobile Chr. 0-1 54

10. Geraldine 1-1 33

Others receiving votes: T.R. Miller (1-0) 10, Saks (1-1) 8, Walter Wellborn (1-0) 8, Winfield (1-1) 2, Beulah (2-0) 1, Clements (2-0) 1, Excel (1-0) 1, Pike Road (2-0) 1, Pisgah (1-0) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (1-1) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 1-0 312

2. Luverne 1-0 227

3. Ohatchee 1-0 171

4. Abbeville 1-0 144

5. Addison 1-1 138

6. Collinsville 2-0 133

7. Leroy 0-1 121

8. Reeltown 2-0 79

9. Colbert County 2-0 60

10. Aliceville 0-1 38

Others receiving votes: Daleville (2-0) 26, Cottage Hill (1-0) 20, Highland Home (0-1) 4, Red Bay (2-0) 4, North Sand Mountain (1-0) 2, Cedar Bluff (1-0) 1, J.U. Blacksher (2-0) 1, Winston Co. (2-0) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Mars Hill Bible 1-0 296

2. Maplesville 1-0 236

3. Sweet Water 1-0 202

4. Brantley 1-0 178

5. Lanett 2-0 168

6. Pickens County 1-0 111

7. South Lamar 1-0 90

8. Linden 1-1 61

9. Spring Garden 0-1 37

10. Decatur Heritage 2-0 24

Others receiving votes: Millry (1-0) 21, R.A. Hubbard (2-0) 21, Elba (1-1) 14, Georgiana (1-1) 9, Marion Co. (2-0) 6, Winterboro (2-0) 5, Donoho (1-0) 1, Fruitdale (2-0) 1, Keith (2-0) 1.