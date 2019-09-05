Legals for 9/06 - 9/12/19

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals from General Contractors will be received by Mrs. Heather New, President and CEO of The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County, located at 1 Commerce Square, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 2:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, October 3, 2019 for Etowah County Mega Sports Complex, Rainbow City, Alabama

The Project’s scope of work consists of site work, multi-purpose sports fields, and the construction of a one-story concession building, maintenance building, and pavilion building. The concession building is approximately 3,000 gross sq. ft. of concession space, a multi-purpose room, office space, restrooms, and utility rooms. The building itself consists of foundation work, concrete flatwork, structural steel framing, steel trusses & metal decking, single-ply membrane roof system, metal stud exterior wall assembly with metal wall panels and wood siding. Interior scope of work includes doors & frames, door hardware, floor finishes, painting, toilet accessories, suspended ceiling system, HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Site work involves the construction of entry drives, parking lot, grading, site utility installation, concrete flatwork, landscaping, and irrigation system. The scope of work also involves coordination with Owner contracted co-op packages for six (6) multi-purpose sport fields and sport fields lighting. The Project shall be substantially completed within two-hundred forty (240) calendar days from the Notice-to-Proceed commencement date.

Sealed proposals will be publicly opened and read at 2:00 p.m. CST time on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County Inc., located at 1 Commerce Square, Gadsden, Alabama.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Mega Sports Complex Authority in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Also, a copy of the General Contractor’s license must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings, Project Manual, and Addenda, hereby known as bid documents may be examined at The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County, located at 1 Commerce Square, Gadsden, Alabama and in the following plan rooms: McGraw Hill Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery, AL, Birmingham, AL, and Columbus, GA, AGC Plan Room in Birmingham, AL, and Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) in Birmingham, AL. Electronic bid documents are available to General Contractors through Chambless King Architects. For information on obtaining electronic bid documents or for questions regarding this project contact Melanie Moseley, Chambless King Architects, Construction Administration at 334-272-0029 or email at mmoseley@chamblessking.com.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 at the The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County, located at 1 Commerce Square, Gadsden, Alabama. The purpose of the conference is for reviewing the project scope of work and to address any questions. Attendance by General Contractors is mandatory and highly recommended for subcontractors and vendors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished in the Project Manual or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amount exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. No bid may be withdrawn for 30 days after bid date.

Proposals submitted by mail should be addressed to Mrs. Heather New, President and CEO of The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County Inc., located at 1 Commerce Square, Gadsden, AL 35901. All proposals must be clearly marked with “Bid Submission – Etowah County Mega Sports Complex” and GC license number on outside of bid proposal package.

Etowah County Mega Sports Complex Authority Chambless King Architects (Awarding Authority) (Architect)

Etowah County Probate

Notice to: Jennifer Payne Rainwater and Rachel Payne

Case Number: S-10640

A Petition for Letter of Administration for David Allen Payne shall be heard on 30th day of October, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Richard A. Rhea

Attorney for Petitioner

930 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Phone (256) 547-6801

Fax (256) 549-0271

FILE CLAIMS

Ryan Jacob Blackwell appointed Personal Representative on 08/14/2019 Estate of Allen Jacob Blackwell deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

FILE CLAIMS

Amanda Moore appointed Personal Representative on 08/22/2019 Estate of Melody Lynn Middlebrooks deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

FILE CLAIMS

Joan M. Prim appointed Personal Representative on 08/07/2019 Estate of David Frederick Prim deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gary Lynn Mccollum And Wife Patricia Ann Mccollum to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Funds Direct, its successors and assigns dated April 24, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on May 3, 2006, as Instrument No. 3246019 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank, National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust in Instrument 3450779 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank, National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 30th day of September, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS NUMBERS TWO AND THREE (2 & 3), IN BLOCK FOUR (4), OF J.H. MCCORMICKS’S SUBDIVISION, ATTALLA, ALABAMA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “E”, PAGE 129. ALL SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA. COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 315 TALLAPOOSA,ATTALLA,AL 35954 PARCEL NUMBER 16-05-21-0-001-019.000

Said property is commonly known as 315 Tallapoosa, Attalla, AL 35954.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 977317

www.foreclosurehotline.net

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kacie Lauren Davis, a single woman, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 22nd day of December, 2011, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3359986, in the Mortgage Records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 1st day of October, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 6 and 7, Block 8 of Eastview Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 10, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Linda L Payne A/K/A Linda Louise Payne, unmarried, to Regions Bank, on August 28, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3456441, and the legal description of said mortgage being corrected by Scrivener’s Affidavit recorded at Instrument Number, 3488979; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 3, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS:

PARCEL A: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 375 FEET TO A POINT, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING: FROM SAID POINT TRAVEL IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET TO A POINT IN THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY; THENCE SOUTHERLY AND ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, EMBRACING PORTIONS OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4 OF THE SE1/4), SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; LESS A 20 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF SAID LAND HERETOFORE CONVEYED.

SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS OR RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.

PARCEL B: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 375 FEET TO A POINT; FROM SAID POINT TRAVEL IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SIAD FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET; THEN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL

WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 20 FEET TO A POINT WHICH IS THE

POINT OF BEGINNING; FROM SAID POINT TRAVEL IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 20 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 20 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, EMBRACING PORTIONS OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER; SECTION 18; T11S; R7E; OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO LINDA LOUISE PAYNE BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM RONALD 0. PAYNE AS SET FORTH IN BOOK 1635 PAGE 33 DATED 08/10/1989

AND RECORDED 08/11/1989, ETOWAH COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF ALABAMA. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY. BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO LINDA L. PAYNE FROM LITTLE RIVER FORESTRY, INC. BY WARRANTY DEED DATED 10/9/1989, AND RECORDED ON 10/10/1989, AT BOOK 1645, PAGE: 25, IN ETOWAH COUNTY, AL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary L. Thomas, an unmarried woman, to Family Savings Credit Union on the August 5, 2003, said mortgage being recorded at Doc. #: M-2003-4059, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 16, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 9, 11, 13, and 15 of Block Number 2 in Taylor Addition to Glencoe as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 401, and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In re: The Estate of Garaldine Cahela,

Case No: S-10592

Deceased

Take notice that Letters of Administration having been granted by Etowah County Probate Judge Scott W. Hassell on the 20th day of August, 2019 to Rhonda Lynn Bonds as Personal Representative of the Estate of Geraldine Cahela, Deceased, Case No. S-10592. Notice is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Rhonda Lynn Bonds

Personal Representative

Shannon Mitchell

Attorney for Personal Representative

Post Office Box 753

Boaz, AL. 35957

Notice of Report of Insolvency

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABMA

In re: The Estate of:

Timothy Lane Causey

Case No. S-9502

Deceased

Notice of Report of Insolvency

As a Report of Insolvency by the Personal Representative has been filed in The Estate of Timothy Lane Causey, Deceased, Etowah Probate Case No. S-9502, notive is hereby given to all interested parties that such matter is set for hearing on October 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Etowah County Probate Courtroom.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

ORDINANCE NO. O-26-19

REZONING 404, 408, & 410 NORTH 24TH STREET

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02-82, as amended, is hereby further amended by changing the zoning classification district for the following described properties from R-1, One-Family Residence District, to B-2, General Business District:

Parcel One: Commence at the Southeast corner of Lot 13, Parcel 6, property of Cone Mills Corp., Dwight Division, as same appears of record in Plat Book “F,” Page 61, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run North along the East line of said Lot 13 a distance of 6’ to a point in the East line of said Lot 13; thence to the left and parallel to the South line of said lot run to the West line of said lot; said point being 6’ North of the Southwest corner of said Lot; thence to the left and run South along said line of said lot a distance of 6’ to the Southwest corner of said lot; thence to the left and along the South line of Lot 13 to the point of beginning. Parcel Two: Lot 14 in Parcel 6 of the Cone Mills Corp., Dwight Division, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “F,” Pages 51-65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and

Parcel One: That certain parcel of land with all the buildings and improvements thereon, being designated as Lot 15, Parcel 6, as shown on map of Property of Cone Mills Corp., Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F,” Pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama. Parcel Two: The North 12 ½ feet of Lot 16, Parcel 6, Property of Cone Mills Corp., Dwight Division, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “F,” Page 61, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and

Lot 17 and 16, save and except the North 12 ½ feet of Lot 16, in Parcel 6 of Property of Cone Mills Corp., Dwight Division, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F,” Pages 56-61, in the Probate Office of Etowah County.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama at a meeting held on August 27, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Public Hearing

City of Attalla

The City of Attalla will hold public hearings to discuss remedies for nuisance/abatement cases that will come before the Attalla City Council on Sept. 16th, 2019 at City Hall. at 5:00 PM, located at 612 4th Street, NW., Attalla Alabama. The following will be discussed:

628 Ownes Ave.

817 1st NE.

1808 5th St. NW.

622 Noojin St.

713 3rd St. SW.

1425 Case Ave.

907 1st St NW.

402 Hughes Ave

626 Noojin St.

RESOLUTION NO. R-322-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1344 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Seventeen (17) in Block Twelve (12) of Goodyear Highlands Rearrangement, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 293 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to NEELY BROOKE WILLIAMS, 555 County Road 29, Piedmont, Alabama 36272, 5555 County Road 29, Piedmont, Alabama 36272, STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, AL.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on August 27, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

RESOLUTION NO. R-323-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1012 TIDMORE BEND ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract or parcel of land described as follows: To reach the point of beginning, of said property, begin at the NW corner of the SE1/4 of the SE1/4, Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East; thence run Southerly along the West line of said forty a distance of 439.3′ to a point in the Northerly line of Tidmore Bend Road; thence run South 71 degrees 50′ East 732.9′ along said line of said road and South 79 degrees 46′ East 114.3′ to the point of beginning; thence leaving said Tidmore Bend Road, run North 3 degrees 15′ East 248.9′ to a point; thence deflecting to the right, run South 78 degrees 15′ East 340′ to a point; thence deflecting to the right and South 15 degrees 40′ East 265′ to said line of said Tidmore Bend Road; thence deflecting to the right, run with the said North boundary of said road North 79 degrees 46′ West 425.7′ to the point of beginning, lying in and being a portion of the SE1/4 of the SE1/4 in Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

A tract or parcel of land described as follows: To reach the point of beginning of said property begin at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East; Thence run Southerly along the West line of said forty a distance of 439.3 feet to a point in the Northerly line of Tidmore Bend Road; Thence run South 71 degrees 50 minutes East 732.9 feet along said line of said road and South 79 degrees 46 minutes East 214.3 feet to the point of beginning; thence leaving said Tidmore Bend Road, run North 3 degrees 15 minutes East 228 feet to a point; thence run South 78 degrees 15 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence South 3 degrees West 228 feet to a point on the Northerly line of Tidmore Bend Road; thence deflecting to the right run with the said North boundary of said road North 79 degrees 46 minutes West 100 feet to the point of beginning, lying in and being a portion of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to the STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, Alabama 36132, subject to the rights of redemption of PAULINE BALLENGER, Guardian Ad Litem for PAULINE BALLENGER, JACOB MILLICAN, ESQ., 924 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, Alabama 35904, PAULINE BALENGER c/o GARY HUMPHREY, 4780 Old Highway 278 East, Gadsden, Alabama 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on August 27, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

RESOLUTION NO. R-324-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

962 BRETWOOD DRIVE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Four (4) in Block “L”, in Glen Iris Addition to Highland Park Addition, according to the map of said Glen Iris Addition, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, page 217, in the Probate Office, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, Alabama 36132, subject to the rights of redemption of the Estate of MATTIE COLEMAN where JACOB MILLICAN, ESQ., is the Personal Representative of the Estate, 924 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, Alabama 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on August 27, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following vehicles were taken into custody by AUTOW’S to which:

2005 FORD FIVE HUNDRED VIN:1FAFP251X5G190154

2004 NISSAN QUEST VIN: 5N1BV28U24N360565

2009 NISSAN ALTIMA VIN: 1N4AL21E49N427673

2005 CHRYSLER PACIFICA VIN: 2C4GM68465R234752

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE RD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 9/25/2019 at 10:00 AM. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the Seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call AUTOW’S at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the date of sale.

