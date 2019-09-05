Local players recognized by AHSAA

Photo by Alex Chaney

Several area football players were recognized for the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight of the Week.

Hokes Bluff senior running back Darrian Meads (pictured above) rushed for 212 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in the Eagles’ 21-0 win over Southside.

Etowah junior quarterback Brady Troup completed 10 of 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score, all in the first half, in the Blue Devils’ 43-13 victory over Moody.

Westbrook Christian freshman running back Karmichael Cattling for 158 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors’ 47-18 win over Ragland.

West End junior quarterback Eli Pearce completed 22-of-46 passes for 350 yards and five touchdowns in the Patriots’ 61-42 loss to Pleasant Valley. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Coosa Christian sophomore receiver Evan Delp had three receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the Conquerors’ 49-19 loss to Appalachian.