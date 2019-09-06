People of Etowah - Victoria Paige Sims

Name: Victoria Paige Sims

Where were you born and raised?

“26 years in Fort Payne.”

What is your occupation?

“Car sales.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I love the customer service end of working with the public. Its not about the vehicle, it’s all about the customer! I jumped into this field blind, but it was the best leap i’ve ever taken.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“Robert Sims is my husband and we have been together for 13 years. He is a police officer for the City of Gadsden. We have two little boys. Peyton is 8 and Aaron is 6.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“An average day would be to get up, get the boys ready for school, pack snacks and lunches. drop the kids off at school, make it to work by 8. my mother-in-law or grandmother will pick them up from school. I get off work at 5 p.m. twice a week and 7 p.m. twice a week.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I graduated from Fort Payne High School. I went to North East Alabama Community College and received my Associates in Child Development. Also I went to C.A.P Stone Dental Assisting School in Vestavia Hills, where I received my dental assisting certificate.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“Being outdoors. Kayaking is my favorite”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“Being a mother to my perfect little boys. Also being a wife to my amazing husband.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My mother. She raised me as a single parent after my dad passed away when I was only two years old and she was 19. She taught me to never give up or depend on someone else to keep my head afloat.”

To what do you credit your success?

“Definitely my mom and both sets of my grandparents.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“Over the span of many years I have participated in organizations to help others. I started with Key Club in high school, I was president of the S.A.D.D. (Students Against Destructive Decisions). After high school, I kept up my volunteer work with DHR, I was helping needy children with hot meals and also school supplies and Christmas presents. “

What is your favorite quote?

“You can’t unscramble eggs.” – Lynn Taylor, also known as my mother.

What is on your bucket list?

“Ride in a hot air balloon.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I am a girl of many talents. I do vinyl decals and t-shirts and I also crochet.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Reese Witherspoon.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Take all the naps you can and love your parents. As much as you think they are out to get you or make you miserable, the truth is they have been there and they are just trying to help.”

