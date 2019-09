Photo by Alex Chaney

Several local runners competed in the Pleasant Valley Invitational cross country meet last Saturday (Sept. 7). Glencoe’s Katie Giles (pictured above) was the area’s lone top 10 finisher with a sixth place time of 22:47.82. Hokes Bluff had four runners finish in the top 25 – Sam Green (12th, 20:09.36), Jackson Millander (13th, 20:09.44), Harrison Millander (22nd, 21:43.94) and J.P. Fairel (24th, 21:44.76).