Hokes Bluff runs roughshod over White Plains

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Tristan Billingsley (right) catches a touchdown pass in back of a White Plains defender during the Eagles’ 45-21 victory in high school last Friday (Sept. 6). (Alex Chaney)

Darrian Meads ran for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Hokes Bluff opened Class 4A, Region 6 play with a 45-21 victory over White Plains last Friday (Sept. 6).

Austin Gulledge also had a big night for the No. 2 Eagles (2-0, 1-0), as the senior quarterback finished with 192 combined yards. He rushed 14 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns and was 2 for 7 in passing for 65 yards and a TD.

Hokes Bluff outgained White Plains by a 477 to 291 margin.

The Eagles opened the scoring on Gulledge’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Billinsgley at 7:31 of the first quarter. Jadan Burns kicked the first of his six extra points on the night.

A pair of second quarter touchdown runs by Gulledge, the first for 24 yards and the second for 1, pushed the lead to 21-0.

The Wildcats drew within 14 points with a touchdown late in the first half, but a 33-yard field goal by Burns, touchdown runs for 55 and 45 yards by Meads and a 2-yard TD run by Gulledge in the second half put the game away.

Tucker Griffin had 11 tackles for Hokes Bluff, followed by Hunter Burke with eight, Will Clemons with seven and Gulledge with five.

The Eagles continue region play this week at Oneonta.