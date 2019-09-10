Local gridders recognized by AHSAA

Messenger file photo by Travis Greene

Several area football players were recognized for the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight of the Week.

Sardis senior running back Luke Morris rushed 21 times for 223 yards and a score and caught a pass for a touchdown in the Lions’ 33-31 win over Southside-Gadsden.

Sardis receiver Jacob Hopper caught eight passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions’ 33-31 win over Southside-Gadsden.

Southside junior quarterback Michael Rich was 9-18 in passing for 190 yards and two scores and rushed six times for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 33-31 loss to Sardis.

Southside junior receiver Alden Battles caught five passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 33-31 loss to Sardis.

Hokes Bluff senior running back Darrian Meads rushed 27 times for 241 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 45-21 victory over White Plains.

Hokes Bluff senior quarterback Austin Gulledge rushed 14 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns and was 2 for 7 in passing for 65 yards and a TD in the Eagles’ 45-21 victory over White Plains.

Etowah senior running back Trent Davis (pictured above) finished with 203 total yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 49-7 win over Crossville. Playing just three quarters, Davis had six rush attempts for 125 yards and two scores and caught three passes for 78 yards and a third score.

West End junior quarterback Eli Pearce completed 22-of-55 passes for 422 yard and four touchdown passes while rushing 14 times for 69 yards two TDs in the Patriots’ 65-44 loss to Cleveland.

West End senior receiver Jeremiah Roberson had eight receptions for 118 yards in the Patriots’ 65-44 loss to Cleveland.

West End senior receiver Jackson Tidmore caught six passes for 121 yards in the Patriots’ 65-44 loss to Cleveland.