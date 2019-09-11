Blue Devils steamroll Crossville, 49-7

Photo: Etowah High’s Trent Davis avoids a pair of Crossville defenders during the Blue Devils’ 49-7 victory in high school football on Sept. 6 in Attalla. (Travis Greene)

By Madison Cannon/Sports Correspondent

Class 5A No. 5 Etowah took on Region 7 rival Crossville on Sept. 6 at Jim Glover Field in Attalla and the Blue Devils did not disappoint with a 49-7 victory.

With the Lions starting the game off on the first drive, they went for it on a fourth and 15, but were unable to pick up the first down at the Lion 33-yard line.

Etowah took advantage almost immediately with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Brady Troup to Ollie Finch, putting Etowah ahead 7-0 early in the first quarter.

By the half Etowah had taken the lead 35-0 with touchdowns by Hunter Cox, Trent Davis and Ethan Foster, as well as a 29-yard scoring pass by Troup to Trent Davis.

Davis was the “Big Man on Campus,” finishing with 203 total yards and three touchdowns Playing for just three quarters, Davis had six rushing attempts for 125 yards and two scores and caught three passes for 78 yards and a third score.

Troup completed 7 of 7 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half.

In the fourth quarter, the Lions scored on a 32-yard pass from Hunter Haston to Harley Hicks. Etowah answered with a nine-yard touchdown pass from John Wallace Holliday to Tae Wright.

“I thought we were a little sloppy, we had way too many penalties and turnovers and I felt we came out a little lethargic,” said Etowah head coach John Holliday. “We can’t do that moving forward.”

Etowah visits Sardis this Friday (Sept. 13) for more region action.