Hokes Bluff, Etowah ranked in Sept. 11 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Thompson 3-0 285

2. McGill-Toolen 2-0 249

3. Central-Phenix City 2-1 205

4. Hoover 2-1 180

5. Hewitt-Trussville 3-0 169

6. Mountain Brook 3-0 118

7. Theodore 3-0 97

8. Lee-Montgomery 3-0 81

9. Austin 3-0 45

10. Auburn 2-1 36

Others receiving votes: Prattville (2-0) 9, Vestavia Hills (2-0) 7, James Clemens (1-2) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Saraland 3-0 302

2. Pinson Valley 2-1 225

3. Muscle Shoals 3-0 208

4. Clay-Chalkville 3-0 185

5. Hueytown 3-0 158

6. Oxford 3-0 121

7. Blount 3-0 108

8. Opelika 3-0 87

9. Wetumpka 2-1 45

10. Carver-Montgomery 3-0 21

Others receiving votes: Bessemer City (2-0) 5, Fort Payne (3-0) 5, Gardendale (3-0) 5, Dothan (2-1) 3, Jackson-Olin (1-2) 2, Paul Bryant (3-0) 1, Spanish Fort (1-1) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Jasper 2-0 298

2. Central-Clay County 2-0 230

3. Ramsay 2-1 192

4. Etowah 3-0 183

5. Russellville 2-0 126

6. Pleasant Grove 3-0 124

7. Demopolis 2-1 95

8. Madison Academy 2-1 80

9. Bibb County 3-0 62

10. Center Point 2-1 23

Others receiving votes: Alexandria (1-0) 18, Briarwood (0-2) 13, Sylacauga (3-0) 12, Vigor (1-1) 8, Greenville (2-1) 5, Jackson (2-0) 5, Hamilton (2-0) 3, Brewer (2-0) 2, Citronelle (3-0) 2, Guntersville (2-0) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 2-0 312

2. Hokes Bluff 2-0 229

3. American Christian 2-0 209

4. Catholic-Montgomery 3-0 179

5. Hillcrest-Evergreen 2-1 145

6. Headland 3-0 127

7. Jacksonville 2-1 106

8. Good Hope 3-0 73

9. Andalusia 1-2 53

10. Brooks 2-1 23

Others receiving votes: Williamson (2-0) 8, Montevallo (2-1) 7, Anniston (1-1) 2, Deshler (1-2) 2, Handley (1-1) 2, St. John Paul II (2-1) 2, Escambia County (2-0) 1, Fairview (2-1) 1, North Jackson (0-2) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Flomaton 2-0 306

2. Piedmont 2-0 225

3. Gordo 3-0 206

4. Randolph County 2-0 180

5. Pike County 2-0 159

6. Providence Christian 3-0 135

7. Midfield 2-0 91

8. St. James 3-0 73

9. Mobile Christian 1-1 50

10. Geraldine 2-1 33

Others receiving votes: Saks (2-1) 7, T.R. Miller (2-0) 7, Walter Wellborn (3-0) 7, Pike Road (3-0) 2, Susan Moore (3-0) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 2-0 312

2. Luverne 2-0 226

3. Ohatchee 2-0 176

4. Abbeville 2-0 156

5. Addison 2-1 151

6. Collinsville 3-0 140

7. Leroy 1-1 95

8. Reeltown 3-0 82

9. Colbert County 3-0 61

10. Aliceville 1-1 28

Others receiving votes: Daleville (3-0) 27, Cottage Hill (2-0) 17, Red Bay (3-0) 5, Highland Home (1-1) 4, Cedar Bluff (2-0) 1, Ranburne (2-0) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Mars Hill Bible 2-0 292

2. Maplesville 2-0 246

3. Sweet Water 2-0 202

4. Brantley 2-0 178

5. Lanett 3-0 155

6. Pickens County 2-0 116

7. South Lamar 2-0 97

8. Linden 2-1 66

9. Spring Garden 1-1 50

10. Decatur Heritage 3-0 27

Others receiving votes: Millry (2-0) 18, Elba (2-1) 13, R.A. Hubbard (3-0) 12, Marion County (3-0) 7, Donoho (2-0) 1, Florala (2-1) 1, Fruitdale (3-0) 1.