Hokes Bluff, Etowah ranked in Sept. 11 ASWA football poll

Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Thompson 3-0 285
2. McGill-Toolen 2-0 249
3. Central-Phenix City 2-1 205
4. Hoover 2-1 180
5. Hewitt-Trussville 3-0 169
6. Mountain Brook 3-0 118
7. Theodore 3-0 97
8. Lee-Montgomery 3-0 81
9. Austin 3-0 45
10. Auburn 2-1 36
Others receiving votes: Prattville (2-0) 9, Vestavia Hills (2-0) 7, James Clemens (1-2) 1.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Saraland 3-0 302
2. Pinson Valley 2-1 225
3. Muscle Shoals 3-0 208
4. Clay-Chalkville 3-0 185
5. Hueytown 3-0 158
6. Oxford 3-0 121
7. Blount 3-0 108
8. Opelika 3-0 87
9. Wetumpka 2-1 45
10. Carver-Montgomery 3-0 21
Others receiving votes: Bessemer City (2-0) 5, Fort Payne (3-0) 5, Gardendale (3-0) 5, Dothan (2-1) 3, Jackson-Olin (1-2) 2, Paul Bryant (3-0) 1, Spanish Fort (1-1) 1.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Jasper 2-0 298
2. Central-Clay County 2-0 230
3. Ramsay 2-1 192
4. Etowah 3-0 183
5. Russellville 2-0 126
6. Pleasant Grove 3-0 124
7. Demopolis 2-1 95
8. Madison Academy 2-1 80
9. Bibb County 3-0 62
10. Center Point 2-1 23
Others receiving votes: Alexandria (1-0) 18, Briarwood (0-2) 13, Sylacauga (3-0) 12, Vigor (1-1) 8, Greenville (2-1) 5, Jackson (2-0) 5, Hamilton (2-0) 3, Brewer (2-0) 2, Citronelle (3-0) 2, Guntersville (2-0) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. UMS-Wright 2-0 312
2. Hokes Bluff 2-0 229
3. American Christian 2-0 209
4. Catholic-Montgomery 3-0 179
5. Hillcrest-Evergreen 2-1 145
6. Headland 3-0 127
7. Jacksonville 2-1 106
8. Good Hope 3-0 73
9. Andalusia 1-2 53
10. Brooks 2-1 23
Others receiving votes: Williamson (2-0) 8, Montevallo (2-1) 7, Anniston (1-1) 2, Deshler (1-2) 2, Handley (1-1) 2, St. John Paul II (2-1) 2, Escambia County (2-0) 1, Fairview (2-1) 1, North Jackson (0-2) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Flomaton 2-0 306
2. Piedmont 2-0 225
3. Gordo 3-0 206
4. Randolph County 2-0 180
5. Pike County 2-0 159
6. Providence Christian 3-0 135
7. Midfield 2-0 91
8. St. James 3-0 73
9. Mobile Christian 1-1 50
10. Geraldine 2-1 33
Others receiving votes: Saks (2-1) 7, T.R. Miller (2-0) 7, Walter Wellborn (3-0) 7, Pike Road (3-0) 2, Susan Moore (3-0) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 2-0 312
2. Luverne 2-0 226
3. Ohatchee 2-0 176
4. Abbeville 2-0 156
5. Addison 2-1 151
6. Collinsville 3-0 140
7. Leroy 1-1 95
8. Reeltown 3-0 82
9. Colbert County 3-0 61
10. Aliceville 1-1 28
Others receiving votes: Daleville (3-0) 27, Cottage Hill (2-0) 17, Red Bay (3-0) 5, Highland Home (1-1) 4, Cedar Bluff (2-0) 1, Ranburne (2-0) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Mars Hill Bible 2-0 292
2. Maplesville 2-0 246
3. Sweet Water 2-0 202
4. Brantley 2-0 178
5. Lanett 3-0 155
6. Pickens County 2-0 116
7. South Lamar 2-0 97
8. Linden 2-1 66
9. Spring Garden 1-1 50
10. Decatur Heritage 3-0 27
Others receiving votes: Millry (2-0) 18, Elba (2-1) 13, R.A. Hubbard (3-0) 12, Marion County (3-0) 7, Donoho (2-0) 1, Florala (2-1) 1, Fruitdale (3-0) 1.
Class 7A