Inspiration from God’s Word - He turns our mourning into rejoicing

By Toni Ford

Psalm 30 is a beautiful reminder for us as believers that no matter what trials come our way in life, if we choose to keep our eyes on our Lord, then joy will follow. This psalm opens and closes on a note of thanksgiving and yet, during the time David wrote this psalm, he was dealing with depression, sickness, dismay at unanswered prayer, desperation and near-death experiences from his enemies.

In spite of all these things, David began with praise. He praised God and gave thanks in the middle and ended with praise and thanksgiving. In all his trials and adversity, David kept His eyes on God. He never saw his circumstances bigger than His God!

And that’s the point. When God delivers us, He brings us through life circumstances, not necessarily around them. And that’s worth a shout of joy!

David leaned on the promises of God and the characteristics of his God. David knew God personally and spent much time conversing with God while tending to the sheep in the fields day after day. It is key that we come to know the characteristics of our Lord, and that can only come in as we spend time with Him and come to know Him personally.

Here are just a few of those characteristics that David recalled about his God and that sustained him during this time of his life. As David would say, “Here are the reasons, I praise my God.”

He is my deliverer. Psalm 30: 1 – “I will exalt you, Lord, for you rescued me. You refused to let my enemies triumph over me.” The Lord is our protector and He is fighting battles for us in the heavenly realm.

He is my healer. Psalm 30:2 – “O Lord my God, I cried to you for help, and you restored my health.”

He is my preserver. Psalm 30:3 – “You brought me up from the grave, O Lord. You kept me from falling into the pit of death.” The Lord is the one who brings us out of the pit and pulls our feet to solid ground!

He is my comforter and joy. Psalm 30:5 – “For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime! Weeping may last through the night, but joy comes with the morning.” This verse is definitely one my favorites, because I love the promises of His favor and hope of His joy!

He is my security. Psalm 30:7 – “Your favor, O Lord, made me as secure as a mountain. Then you turned away from me, and I was shattered.” Nothing in this world can bring us true security like Jesus. He alone can give us a security that withstands all things!

He is my joy. Psalm 30:11-12 – “You have turned my mourning into joyful dancing. You have taken away my clothes of mourning and clothed me with joy, that I might sing praises to you and not be silent. O Lord my God, I will give you thanks forever!” What a way to end this psalm!

Lord, thank you that you are our joy in the midst of pain. Thank you that you alone can change our mourning into joy! We choose today to keep our eyes on You, regardless of the circumstances around us! Thank you that there is no other God like You!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!