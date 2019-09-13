Keep Smiling with Rosie Preston

When it’s least expected…

It had been a while since I had used my steam mop, but this was a day I really needed it.

I filled it with water but no steam came out. With a screwdriver, I took it apart where the water was supposed to go through a little tiny tube, and steam was coming out from it. But when I put it back together, there was no steam. I finally gave up and used a wet floor sweeper.

Why is it that weird things happen to me? For example, every time I get my vacuum out of the closet, the cord is all curled up in such a complicated way that I know I could not have done it!

The same thing happens with extension cords and clothes hangers. I promise I wrap the vacuum and extension cords up nice and orderly.

It’s the the same with a clothes hanger. I can lay them in a clothes basket ready to use, and when I come back, it’s like they had a party. Maybe that’s it – they have some kind of addition that makes them act all happy and crazy when I turn my head!

I was trying to open a bag of potato chips the other day. When the bag finally opened, potato chips flew all over the kitchen, landing in my hair, on the table, and of course, on the floor. I just stood there and remembered that similar things had happened to me with other pro-ducts – M&M’s, rice and cereal.

Now that I think about it, there was a time when I actually broke into a car easier than this!

Let me explain. My friend and I met at an office building where we were going to clean that morning. We parked beside each other, and as soon as she closed her door, her face turned pale. I thought she might faint. She looked at me and said, “Oh, no! I’ve locked my keys in the ignition!”

Calmly, I said to her, “Let’s go find a coat hanger.”

We went into the office building and luckily found a wire hanger. I took it to her car and looked at the keys in the ignition. I told her to hold her window down with her hands about an inch so I could get the hanger inside the car.

I then bent the hanger in three directions with a type of fishing-hook style on the end. I inserted the clothes hanger, grab the keys and pulled them out of the car! How could this have happened on the very first try? The key ring had about 10 keys on it, so it wasn’t light. We both nearly fainted!

“Have you done this before?” she asked. “How did you do that? Are you a car thief?”

We retrieved our vacuum cleaner, extension cord and some snacks from the trunk. For the first time I could remember, the cords were not out of place. When we opened our snacks, the bags didn’t burst open and fly all over the place.

How could anyone understand? How could I explain that the night before, I had felt so downtrodden during my prayers. I had called out to God to please let me know my prayers were going beyond the ceiling.

I’m not saying all prayers are answered, but on this day, it was just what I needed to bring a smile to my face. I looked up into the heavens and thanked God for this particular event, which I considered a miracle!

Even when prayers are not answered, we still have the promises in the scripture that God never leaves or forsakes us. He will give us the strength, determination and willpower to make it through whatever we may be going through. So never give up!

Keep Smiling, Rosie

Please e-mail at rosie.preston@yahoo.com and visit www.life101rosie.com to let me know your opinion of any of the articles I write.