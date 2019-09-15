Titans fall to Austin in region action

Courtesy of Decatur Daily

Austin fought off a late surge by Gadsden City to grab a Class 7A, Region 4 win last Friday (Sept. 13) in Decatur, beating the Titans by a score of 17-6.

The Black Bears led by 17 points for most of the game until Gadsden City scored on a 71-yard touchdown pass on a third down and 19 with 6:23 left in the fourth.

The Titans then got the ball back and drove to the Austin 2-yard line before a penalty and a failed field goal attempt put the game away.

Austin’s inability to finish drives kept Gadsden City (0-4, 0-2) around despite the double-digit deficit.

Austin (4-0, 2-0) drove to the Titan 13-yard line in the third quarter, but quarterback Quincy Crittendon threw an interception in the end zone. That would have given the Black Bears a 24-point lead.

On the previous drive, Austin had the ball in Gadsden City territory but negative plays piled up and the Black Bears had to punt. Austin’s two fourth-quarter possessions gained 23 yards total.

The drives Austin did finish came in the first half thanks to steady running and some big plays in the passing game. Crittendon had completions of 29, 35 and 44 yards to wide receiver Tre Shackelford.

Both Kendall Scales and Jevon Jackson scored first-half touchdowns. Jackson’s touchdown was from 29 yards out, while Scales scored from a yard out.

Gadsden City continues region play this Friday (Sept. 13) at home against Bob Jones.