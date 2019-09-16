Indians tomahawk Hokes Bluff, 44-13

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Will Clemons (7) and Hunter Burke (30) tackle an Oneonta runner during the Eagles’ 44-13 loss in high school football on Sept. 13. (Alex Chaney)

Oneonta proved too much for Hokes Bluff to handle on Sept. 13, defeated the Class 4A No. 2 Eagles by a score of 44-13 in Region 6 action at OHS.

After the Eagles (2-1, 1-1) took an early 7-0 lead on Ashton Gulledge’s 3-yard touchdown run, the Indians (2-1, 2-0) scored the next 24 points and held on for the victory.

Darrian Meads’ 20-yard touchdown run at 9:37 of the third quarter drew the Eagles within 24-13 but the visitors scored three touchdowns over the next 10 minutes to put the game out of reach.

Oneonta out-gained Hokes Bluff 387 to 189 in total yards, including a 299 to 102 advantage on the ground.

Gulledge was 4 of 11 in passing for 87 yards, while Meads gained 88 yards on 22 carries. Tristan Billinsgley caught three passes for 46 yards. Hunter Burke had 11 tackles, followed by Trent Dooley with 10 and Gulledge and Tucker Griffin with nine each.

Hokes Bluff returns home this Friday (Sept. 20) against region rival Anniston.