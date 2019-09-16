Southside boys finish first, girls second at Titan Trails 5K

Messenger file photo by Gary Wells

The Southside High boys cross country team finished first and the girls came in second at the Titan Trails Invitational 5K last Saturday (Sept. 14) at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden.

The Panthers’ average time of 19:23.79 was almost 134 seconds better than runner-up Albertville. With an average time of 24:51.42, the Lady Panthers finished just six seconds behind winner Pleasant Valley.

The Westbrook boys came in fifth (21:18.75), while Gadsden City finished seventh (22:52.95).

Ryan Maudsley (18:26.57) and Mason Williamson (18:57.34) finished second third, respectively, in the boys’ race. Also in the top 10 were Westbrook’s Asher Curp (seventh, 19:18.43) and Southside’s Luke Holcombe (eighth, 19:31.72). Placing the top 20 were Southside’s Hayden Tucker (11th, 19:53.99) and parker Cunningham (14th, 20:09.29) and Westbrook’s Jordan Cowart (20th, 20:19.59).

Southside’s Camryn Davis (pictured above) won the girls’ event with a time of 22:38.14. She was joined in the top 10 by teammates Zoie Menk (23:19.41) and Alexis Valentine (seventh, 24:32.15). Southside’s Lanora Hill came in 17th (26:05.70), while Gadsden City finished 25th (27:32.83).