Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in Sept. 18 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Thompson 4-0 295

2. McGill-Toolen 3-0 238

3. Central-Phenix City 3-1 209

4. Hoover 3-1 193

5. Mountain Brook 4-0 137

6. Theodore 4-0 113

7. Lee-Montgomery 4-0 106

8. Hewitt-Trussville 3-1 88

9. Austin 4-0 61

10. Vestavia Hills 3-0 33

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (2-2) 3, Auburn (2-2) 2, Sparkman (3-0) 2, Murphy (3-1) 1, Prattville (2-1) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Saraland 4-0 300

2. Pinson Valley 3-1 242

3. Muscle Shoals 4-0 212

4. Hueytown 3-0 172

5. Oxford 4-0 143

6. Opelika 4-0 128

7. Clay-Chalkville 3-1 98

8. Carver-Montgomery 4-0 69

9. Blount 3-1 30

10. Bessemer City 3-0 24

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (4-0) 16, Wetumpka (2-2) 16, St. Paul’s Episcopal (3-1) 15, Gardendale (4-0) 12, Helena (2-1) 3, Chelsea (3-1) 2.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Jasper 3-0 298

2. Central-Clay County 3-0 228

3. Ramsay 3-1 209

4. Etowah 4-0 188

5. Russellville 3-0 143

6. Demopolis 3-1 97

7. Madison Academy 3-1 96

8. Bibb County 4-0 87

9. Center Point 3-1 42

10. Pleasant Grove 3-1 34

Others receiving votes: Alexandria (2-0) 19, Sylacauga (4-0) 17, Vigor (2-1) 10, Jackson (3-0) 6, Briarwood Christian (1-2) 5, Citronelle (4-0) 2, Faith-Mobile (3-0) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 3-0 312

2. American Christian 3-0 230

3. Catholic-Montgomery 4-0 208

4. Jacksonville 3-1 154

5. Good Hope 4-0 128

6. Hokes Bluff 2-1 106

7. Andalusia 2-2 91

8. Brooks 3-1 75

9. Escambia County 3-0 54

10 (tie). Headland 3-1 28

10 (tie). Oneonta 2-1 28

Others receiving votes: Montevallo (3-1) 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2) 13, Anniston (2-1) 8, Trinity (2-2) 8, Williamson (2-1) 7, Deshler (2-2) 6, Handley (2-1) 5, Priceville (2-1) 3, Lincoln (2-1) 2, Fairview (3-1) 1, Talladega (2-1) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Flomaton 3-0 294

2. Piedmont 3-0 241

3. Gordo 4-0 211

4. Pike County 3-0 176

5. Providence Christian 4-0 159

6. Midfield 3-0 113

7. Randolph County 2-1 92

8. St. James 4-0 91

9. Geraldine 3-1 50

10. Walter Wellborn 4-0 26

Others receiving votes: T.R. Miller (3-0) 22, Susan Moore (4-0) 3, Mobile Christian (1-2) 2, Pike Road (4-0) 1, Thomasville (2-1) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 3-0 312

2. Luverne 3-0 228

3. Ohatchee 3-0 183

4. Abbeville 3-0 159

5. Leroy 2-1 129

6. Reeltown 4-0 127

7. Colbert County 4-0 105

8. Aliceville 2-1 55

9. Collinsville 3-1 54

10. Red Bay 4-0 38

Others receiving votes: Addison (2-2) 33, Cottage Hill Christian (3-0) 23, G.W. Long (3-0) 11, Goshen (3-0) 7, Highland Home (2-1) 6, Cedar Bluff (3-0) 4, Westbrook Christian (4-0) 4, Ranburne (3-0) 3, Daleville (3-1) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Mars Hill Bible 3-0 288

2. Maplesville 3-0 249

3. Sweet Water 3-0 201

4. Brantley 3-0 176

5. Lanett 4-0 162

6. Pickens County 3-0 116

7. South Lamar 3-0 98

8. Spring Garden 2-1 64

9. Decatur Heritage 4-0 55

10. Linden 2-2 25

Others receiving votes: Elba (3-1) 15, Millry (2-1) 13, Marion County (4-0) 9, Donoho (3-0) 4, R.A. Hubbard (3-1) 4, Isabella (3-0) 3