Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in Sept. 18 ASWA football poll

Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Thompson 4-0 295
2. McGill-Toolen 3-0 238
3. Central-Phenix City 3-1 209
4. Hoover 3-1 193
5. Mountain Brook 4-0 137
6. Theodore 4-0 113
7. Lee-Montgomery 4-0 106
8. Hewitt-Trussville 3-1 88
9. Austin 4-0 61
10. Vestavia Hills 3-0 33
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (2-2) 3, Auburn (2-2) 2, Sparkman (3-0) 2, Murphy (3-1) 1, Prattville (2-1) 1.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Saraland 4-0 300
2. Pinson Valley 3-1 242
3. Muscle Shoals 4-0 212
4. Hueytown 3-0 172
5. Oxford 4-0 143
6. Opelika 4-0 128
7. Clay-Chalkville 3-1 98
8. Carver-Montgomery 4-0 69
9. Blount 3-1 30
10. Bessemer City 3-0 24
Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (4-0) 16, Wetumpka (2-2) 16, St. Paul’s Episcopal (3-1) 15, Gardendale (4-0) 12, Helena (2-1) 3, Chelsea (3-1) 2.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Jasper 3-0 298
2. Central-Clay County 3-0 228
3. Ramsay 3-1 209
4. Etowah 4-0 188
5. Russellville 3-0 143
6. Demopolis 3-1 97
7. Madison Academy 3-1 96
8. Bibb County 4-0 87
9. Center Point 3-1 42
10. Pleasant Grove 3-1 34
Others receiving votes: Alexandria (2-0) 19, Sylacauga (4-0) 17, Vigor (2-1) 10, Jackson (3-0) 6, Briarwood Christian (1-2) 5, Citronelle (4-0) 2, Faith-Mobile (3-0) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. UMS-Wright 3-0 312
2. American Christian 3-0 230
3. Catholic-Montgomery 4-0 208
4. Jacksonville 3-1 154
5. Good Hope 4-0 128
6. Hokes Bluff 2-1 106
7. Andalusia 2-2 91
8. Brooks 3-1 75
9. Escambia County 3-0 54
10 (tie). Headland 3-1 28
10 (tie). Oneonta 2-1 28
Others receiving votes: Montevallo (3-1) 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2) 13, Anniston (2-1) 8, Trinity (2-2) 8, Williamson (2-1) 7, Deshler (2-2) 6, Handley (2-1) 5, Priceville (2-1) 3, Lincoln (2-1) 2, Fairview (3-1) 1, Talladega (2-1) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Flomaton 3-0 294
2. Piedmont 3-0 241
3. Gordo 4-0 211
4. Pike County 3-0 176
5. Providence Christian 4-0 159
6. Midfield 3-0 113
7. Randolph County 2-1 92
8. St. James 4-0 91
9. Geraldine 3-1 50
10. Walter Wellborn 4-0 26
Others receiving votes: T.R. Miller (3-0) 22, Susan Moore (4-0) 3, Mobile Christian (1-2) 2, Pike Road (4-0) 1, Thomasville (2-1) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 3-0 312
2. Luverne 3-0 228
3. Ohatchee 3-0 183
4. Abbeville 3-0 159
5. Leroy 2-1 129
6. Reeltown 4-0 127
7. Colbert County 4-0 105
8. Aliceville 2-1 55
9. Collinsville 3-1 54
10. Red Bay 4-0 38
Others receiving votes: Addison (2-2) 33, Cottage Hill Christian (3-0) 23, G.W. Long (3-0) 11, Goshen (3-0) 7, Highland Home (2-1) 6, Cedar Bluff (3-0) 4, Westbrook Christian (4-0) 4, Ranburne (3-0) 3, Daleville (3-1) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Mars Hill Bible 3-0 288
2. Maplesville 3-0 249
3. Sweet Water 3-0 201
4. Brantley 3-0 176
5. Lanett 4-0 162
6. Pickens County 3-0 116
7. South Lamar 3-0 98
8. Spring Garden 2-1 64
9. Decatur Heritage 4-0 55
10. Linden 2-2 25
Others receiving votes: Elba (3-1) 15, Millry (2-1) 13, Marion County (4-0) 9, Donoho (3-0) 4, R.A. Hubbard (3-1) 4, Isabella (3-0) 3
Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in Sept. 18 ASWA football poll
Class 7A