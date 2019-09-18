Local football players recognized by AHSAA

Photo by Travis Greene

Several area football players were recognized for the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for the week of Sept. 13.

In one half of action, Etowah senior Trent Davis rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in the Blue Devils’ 58-13 victory over Sardis.

Also in one half on action, Etowah junior quarterback Brady Troup (pictured above) was 7 for 9 in passing for 205 yards and three scores in the Blue Devils’ 58-13 victory over Sardis. Sophomore receiver Ny Ny Davis caught four passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns s and ran back a punt 60 yards for another score.

Westbrook Christian freshman running back Karmichael Cattling finished with 158 rushing yards rushing and two touchdowns in and returned 90 yards for another score in the Warriors’ 63-20 win over West End. Senior quarterback Will Noles was 4-for-7 in passing for 78 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores. Senior kicker Will Edwards was 8-for-8 on extra points. Senior linebacker Jai’Shawn Cattling had 16 tackles.