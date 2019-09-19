Legals for 9/13 - 9/19/2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gary Lynn Mccollum And Wife Patricia Ann Mccollum to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Funds Direct, its successors and assigns dated April 24, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on May 3, 2006, as Instrument No. 3246019 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank, National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust in Instrument 3450779 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank, National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 30th day of September, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS NUMBERS TWO AND THREE (2 & 3), IN BLOCK FOUR (4), OF J.H. MCCORMICKS’S SUBDIVISION, ATTALLA, ALABAMA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “E”, PAGE 129. ALL SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA. COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 315 TALLAPOOSA,ATTALLA,AL 35954 PARCEL NUMBER 16-05-21-0-001-019.000

Said property is commonly known as 315 Tallapoosa, Attalla, AL 35954.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 977317

www.foreclosurehotline.net

September 6, 13 and 20, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kacie Lauren Davis, a single woman, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 22nd day of December, 2011, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3359986, in the Mortgage Records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 1st day of October, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 6 and 7, Block 8 of Eastview Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 10, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Linda L Payne A/K/A Linda Louise Payne, unmarried, to Regions Bank, on August 28, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3456441, and the legal description of said mortgage being corrected by Scrivener’s Affidavit recorded at Instrument Number, 3488979; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 3, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS:

PARCEL A: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 375 FEET TO A POINT, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING: FROM SAID POINT TRAVEL IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET TO A POINT IN THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY; THENCE SOUTHERLY AND ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, EMBRACING PORTIONS OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4 OF THE SE1/4), SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; LESS A 20 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF SAID LAND HERETOFORE CONVEYED.

SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS OR RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.

PARCEL B: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 375 FEET TO A POINT; FROM SAID POINT TRAVEL IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SIAD FORTY A DISTANCE OF 420 FEET; THEN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL

WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 20 FEET TO A POINT WHICH IS THE

POINT OF BEGINNING; FROM SAID POINT TRAVEL IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 20 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 20 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 400 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, EMBRACING PORTIONS OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER; SECTION 18; T11S; R7E; OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, AL.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO LINDA LOUISE PAYNE BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM RONALD 0. PAYNE AS SET FORTH IN BOOK 1635 PAGE 33 DATED 08/10/1989

AND RECORDED 08/11/1989, ETOWAH COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF ALABAMA. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY. BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO LINDA L. PAYNE FROM LITTLE RIVER FORESTRY, INC. BY WARRANTY DEED DATED 10/9/1989, AND RECORDED ON 10/10/1989, AT BOOK 1645, PAGE: 25, IN ETOWAH COUNTY, AL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

September 6, 13 and 20 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Delita R Patterson A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc, as mortgagee, as nominee for Superior Bank, its successors and assigns dated May 28, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on June 3, 2010, as Instrument No. 3332955 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION in Instrument 3410824 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 5th day of November, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of Fractional Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 5 East; thence South 2 degrees 55 minutes 31 seconds East 1354.79 feet; thence North 88 degrees 31 minutes 01 seconds West 1048.72 feet, to the point of beginning; thence North 88 degrees 31 minutes 01 seconds West 253.47 feet; thence North 10 degrees 09 minutes 24 seconds West 43.26 feet; thence commencing North 6 degrees 35 minutes 55 seconds West 100.45 feet; thence North 4 degrees 39 minutes 02 seconds West 9.56 feet; thence North 87 degrees 21 minutes 30 seconds East 209.48 feet; thence South 20 degrees 50 minutes 11 seconds East 180.00 feet to the point of beginning. Being in Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 5 East in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 54 Alewine Street, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9188119

www.foreclosurehotline.net

September 13, 20 and 27, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Christa F Hill & Christopher M Hill, Wife and Husband, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on the 10th day of April, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3293472; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Successor by Merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 03, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot(s) 58-61, Block D, Clyde Burke Addition to Attalla, Alabama according to the Map or Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book E, Page 174 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

Being one and the same property as that described in Mortgage recorded in Instrument No. 3293472.

Property street address for informational purposes: 317 Hale St SE, Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Successor by Merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

281592

September 13, 20 and 27, 2019

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Hubert E Bailey, unmarried, to Regions Bank, on April 15, 2014, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3401270; Regions Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 8, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE IN ETOWAH COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA TO-WIT:

LOT NO. 3 IN BLOCK 2, IN THE M. K. FOSTER HEIRS ADDITION TO GADSDEN, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE BOOK OF TOWN PLAT “A”, PAGE 314, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA.

SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD IF ANY.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO HUBERT E. BAILEY FROM JEANETTE BURKE MILLER, A WIDOW BY WARRANTY DEED DATED 6/17/1994, AND RECORDED ON 6/30/1994, AT BOOK 1901, PAGE 331, IN ETOWAH COUNTY, AL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

September 13, 20 and 27, 2019

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure

Whereas, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 10th day of November, 2008, by Shirley J. Rose, as a mortgagor, in favor of Rita P. Mayo, as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama at Inst. # 3304264, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 14th day of October, 2019, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at the Southeast Corner of the SE ¼ of the SW ¼ in Section 28, T-12-S,

R-5-E, Etowah County, Alabama; thence S 89 degrees 24’ 41” W, along the South Line thereof a distance of 763.66 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue S 89 degrees 24’41” W along said line, a distance of 712.27 feet; thence N 00 degrees 50’ 14” W, leaving said south line a distance of 913.45 feet; thence N 57 degrees 07’ 30” E, a distance of 133.83 feet; thence N 63 degrees 20’ 44”E, a distance of 153.22 feet; thence N 51 degrees 52’ 47” E, a distance of 103.92 feet; thence N 46 degrees 49’ 10” E, a distance of 162.05 feet; thence S 09 degrees 27’ 06” E, a distance of 318.31 feet; thence S 08 degrees 17’ 18” E, a distance of 129.07 feet to a point of curve to the left having radius of 325.00 feet and central angle of 37 degrees 14’ 24”; thence Southeasterly along the Arc a distance of 211.24 feet; thence S 45 degrees 31’ 41” E, a distance of 12.82 feet to a point of curve to the right having a radius of 275.00 feet and a central angle of 42 degrees 34’ 01”; thence Southeasterly along the Arc a distance of 204.31 feet, thence S 02 degrees 53’ 04” E, a distance of 405.17 feet to the point of beginning and containing 15.00 acres , more or less.

ALSO, a 30-foot wide ingress/egress easement to the above described tract of land is described by the centerline as follows:

Commence at the southeast corner of NE ¼ of the SW ¼ in Section 28, T-12-S, R-5-E, thence S 01 degrees 14’ 54” E, a distance of 18.03 feet to the center of Rose Road, the point of beginning of said centerline, thence along said centerline of said easement with the following chords: N 60 degrees 26’ 38” W, a distance of 110.52 feet; thence N 47 degrees 27’ 33” W, a distance of 176.68 feet; thence N 74 degrees 53’ 23” W, a distance of 104.69 feet; thence S 79 degrees 52’ 24” W, a distance of 172.88 feet, thence S 89 degrees 58’ 41” W, a distance of 160.38 feet; thence S 62 degrees 53’ 26” W, a distance of 373.47 feet; thence S 46 degrees 49’ 10” W, a distance of 293.20 feet; thence S 51 degrees 52’ 47” W, a distance of 98.86 feet; thence S 63 degrees 20’ 44” W, a distance of 131.79 feet; thence S 26 degrees 39’ 16” E, a distance of 35.00 feet to the point of ending. Said easement being 15 feet on each side of the above-described centerline.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, and paying the mortgage debt and the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS THE TITLE, USE, AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Jason Knowles at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan LLC.

Attorney for Mortgagee

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Phone 256-547-7200

Jason@kkslawgroup.com

September 13, 20, and 27, 2019

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gerald Lee Riley and wife, Sheree Riley, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on July 27, 1999, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Book 1999, Page 223; and subsequently transferred to Western United Life Assurance Co.; and subsequently transferred to Metropolitan Mortgage & Securities Co., Inc.; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York, as trustee, pursuant to the terms of that certain Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of September 1, 2000 related to Metropolitan Asset Funding, Inc., Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2000-B; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon as trustee, Pursuant to the terms of that certain pooling and servicing Agreement dated as of September 1, 2000 related to Metropolitan Mortgage funding, Inc., Mortgage pass through certificates, series 2000-B; The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a the Bank of New York, as Trustee for, Metropolitan Mortgage Funding, Inc., Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2000-B, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 3, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The east 115 feet of the west 135 feet of Lots Number Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), in Block “E”, of Sima Addition to Glencoe, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, page 227, Probate Office, Etowah County Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a the Bank of New York, as Trustee for, Metropolitan Mortgage Funding, Inc., Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2000-B

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

September 13, 20 and 27, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 24, 2006 by Enga Sturns, single, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in Instrument Number at 3246162 on May 5, 2006, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-2 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-2 as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3382452 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on October 17, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number One (1) of the Frank Adams Estate Subdivision as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “A”, page 342, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Being the same as property acquired by Area Lee Adams by virtue of that certain Special Warranty Deed from William J. Wade, trustee of Mid-State Trust II, dated May 30, 1997, which is recorded in Book 1997 at Page 195 on June 24, 1997. Commonly known as 1121 WainWright Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35903.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1217 Wainwright Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-2 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-2, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-007145

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

September 13, 20 and 27, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tonya Lynn Golden and Phillip Alan Golden to WinSouth Credit Union on the 14th day of November, 2012, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3376850 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 14th day of October, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as follows: Begin at the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian; thence East along the South line of said forty a distance of 313 feet; thence North and parallel with the West line of said forty a distance of 417.4 feet; thence West and parallel with the South line of said forty and the South line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter a distance of 626 feet; thence South and parallel with the East line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter 417.4 feet to a point in the South line of said Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; thence East and along the South line of said Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter 313 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, and a portion of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, all in Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, and lying and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to rights of Alabama Power Company as set out in Deed Records 5-J, page 210; 5-V, page 589; 7-K, page 211; and 509, page 558, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to public roads as now located through or across the same.

Also, to describe the point of beginning of a lot or parcel of land commence at the Southwest corner of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 29, T-12-S, R-7-E, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run in an Easterly direction and along the South line of said forty for a distance of 313 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 52′ to the left and run 39 feet to the Northerly line of Pineview Street and the point of beginning of the lands herein described. From said point of beginning continue along the previously described course for a distance of 378.4 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 52′ to the right and run 42.1 feet; thence deflect 81 degrees 38′ to the right and run 381.57 feet to a point in the Northerly line of Pineview Street; thence run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Pineview Street for a distance of 91.9 feet to the point of beginning, lying and being a portion of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 29, T-12-S, R-7-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

Less and except: To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees 00 minutes West, along the South line thereof, 313.00 feet to a point; thence run North 02 degrees 52 minutes West, parallel with the East line of said NE 1/4 of SW 1/4, 1.10 feet to a point in the North line of Pineview Avenue (60 ft. R/W), which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning, continue North 2 degrees 52 minutes West, 416.30 feet to a point; thence run North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 507.00 feet to a point; thence run South 02 degrees 52 minutes East, 378.68 feet to a point in aforesaid North line of Pineview Avenue; thence run along said North line with the following bearings and distances: South 88 degrees 48 minutes West, 217.64 feet; South 84 degrees 21 minutes West, 97.50 feet; South 80 degrees 17 minutes West, 89.03 feet and South 75 degrees 44 minutes West, 105.72 feet to the point of beginning, embracing portions of aforesaid NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 and portions of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, all in Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

JONATHAN A. HUFFSTUTLER

Brunson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

September 20, 27 and October 4th, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 12, 2014 by Amos Ray Hill and Rhonda Hill, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC, and recorded in Instrument Number at 3406213 on August 21, 2014, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3487857 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on November 4, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Commence at a PK nail on the centerline of Hill Avenue (50′ R/W) marking the SE corner of NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East; thence North 02° 32′ 44″ West 25 feet to a 1 1/2″ pipe on the Northerly R/W of said Hill Avenue marking the SW corner of Lot 50 in Block 1 of the subdivision of J. L. Lay Property, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 92-93 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence South 87° 28′ 02″ West 78.03 feet along said R/W to a 3/4″ pipe; thence North 00° 18′ 19″ East 102.38 feet to a 3/4″ pipe; thence North 89° 16′ 12″ West 32.16 feet to a 1/4″ rod; thence North 02° 29′ 37″ West 40.84 feet to a 1/2″ capped rebar (CA-497-LS), also being the point of beginning; thence continue North 02° 29′ 37″ West 145.13 feet to a 1/4″ rod on the Southerly R/W of Hicks Avenue (30′ R/W); thence North 87° 30′ 00″ East 100 feet along said R/W to a 1/2″ capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence continued North 87° 30′ 00″ East 72.66 feet to a 1/2″ rebar capped (CA-497-LS); thence leaving said R/W South 02° 28’16” East 144.92 feet to a 1/2″ capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence 87° 25′ 46″ WEst 84.89 feet to a 1/2″ capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence continued South 87° 25′ 46″ West 87.73 feet to the point of beginning, and being subject to an alley as shown by the plat of J. L. Lay Subdivision to Glencoe, Alabama recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 92-93 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 502 Hicks Ave, Glencoe, AL 35905.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-018278

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

September 20, 27, and October 4, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Devane L. Riddlespur Husband desiree L. Riddlespur Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc, as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated March 25, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on March 30, 2016, as Instrument No. 3431859 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation in Instrument 3490031 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 18th day of November, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH, STATE OF ALABAMA, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS: LOTS 9 AND 10, BLOCK 5, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF BROOKLINE SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK D, PAGE 141, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS CONVEYED FROM LYNN MCCAIN, AS ATTORNEY-IN-FACT AND AUCTIONEER TO FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION, AS DESCRIBED IN DOC NO. 3350381, DATED 06/01/2011, RECOREDED 06/01/2011 IN ETOWAH COUNTY RECORDS.

PIN #: 10-07-35-4-000-097.000

Said property is commonly known as 806 Woodbine Ln, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9191319

www.foreclosurehotline.net

September 20, 27 and October 4, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Melonie L. Vinson, to Dennis Callahan and Margie Callahan dated September 2, 2010, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3439389, the undersigned mortgage owner, Dennis Callahan and Margie Callahan, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 21st day of October, 2019.during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number One (1) in Block B of Cherokee Estates, as recording in Plat Book “F”, Page 403, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; said property lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Dennis Callahan and Margie Callahan

Mortgage Owner

Brian Keith Copeland

Copeland and Copeland, LLC

Attorney for Owner

September 20, 27 and October 4, 2019

Notice of Report of Insolvency

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABMA

In re: The Estate of:

Timothy Lane Causey

Case No. S-9502

Deceased

Notice of Report of Insolvency

As a Report of Insolvency by the Personal Representative has been filed in The Estate of Timothy Lane Causey, Deceased, Etowah Probate Case No. S-9502, notive is hereby given to all interested parties that such matter is set for hearing on October 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Etowah County Probate Courtroom.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

September 6, 13 and 20, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Ryan Jacob Blackwell appointed Personal Representative on 08/14/2019 Estate of Allen Jacob Blackwell deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 6, 13, and 20, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Amanda Moore appointed Personal Representative on 08/22/2019 Estate of Melody Lynn Middlebrooks deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 6, 13, and 20, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Joan M. Prim appointed Personal Representative on 08/07/2019 Estate of David Frederick Prim deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 6, 13, and 20, 2019

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In re: The Estate of Garaldine Cahela,

Case No: S-10592

Deceased

Take notice that Letters of Administration having been granted by Etowah County Probate Judge Scott W. Hassell on the 20th day of August, 2019 to Rhonda Lynn Bonds as Personal Representative of the Estate of Geraldine Cahela, Deceased, Case No. S-10592. Notice is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Rhonda Lynn Bonds

Personal Representative

Shannon Mitchell

Attorney for Personal Representative

Post Office Box 753

Boaz, AL. 35957

September 6, 13 and 20, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Sadie Benefield appointed Personal Representative on 08/21/2019 Estate of Frances Louise Whisenant deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 13, 20, and 27, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Frances Hundley appointed Personal Representative on 08/26/2019 Estate of George Arnold Hundley deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 13, 20, and 27, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Rosamond Mozley Humphries appointed Personal Representative on 08/08/2019 Estate of John Thomas Humphries deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 13, 20, and 27, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Donna Morgan appointed Personal Representative on 08/08/2019 Estate of Hilda Golden deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 13, 20, and 27, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

James Darin Garrison appointed Personal Representative on 08/08/2019 Estate of Pauline Garrison deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 13, 20, and 27, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Charlotte Diane Short appointed Personal Representative on 08/30/2019 Estate of Sara F. Brock deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 13, 20, and 27, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Scott Thompson appointed Personal Representative on 08/26/2019 Estate of Durwood L. Thompson deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 13, 20, and 27, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Patricia Anne Gaskin appointed Personal Representative on 08/28/2019 Estate of Jeneace Ashley deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 20, 27, and October 4, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Joyce Roberts appointed Personal Representative on 08/29/2019 Estate of James A. Swafford deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 20, 27, and October 4, 2019

Legal Notice

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. STPOA-2818(250) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 13 and ending on October 4, 2019. All claims should be filled at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden Alabama 35901 during this period.

September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019

Etowah County Probate

Notice to: Jennifer Payne Rainwater and Rachel Payne

Case Number: S-10640

A Petition for Letter of Administration for David Allen Payne shall be heard on 30th day of October, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Richard A. Rhea

Attorney for Petitioner

930 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Phone (256) 547-6801

Fax (256) 549-0271

September 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

LARRY GREENWALT,

PLAINTIFF,

WYATT OSMAN, AND HIS HEIRS AND

DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; JENNA R.

OSMAN, AND HER HEIRS AND

DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, AND THE

FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF

REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN

ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT:

LOT # 42 OF THE KNOLLS AT

HICKORY RIDGE, ACCORDING TO

THE SURVEY AND PLAT AS THE

SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN

PLAT BOOK L, PAGE 56, PROBATE

OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY,

ALABAMA.

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: Wyatt Osman and Jenna R. Osman and their heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.

Please take notice that Larry Greenwalt has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before October 28, 2019, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2019-900750-GCD.

DONE this 11th day of September, 2019.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON,

CLERK OF COURT

Jonathan M. Welch

Attorney for Plaintiff

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

September13, 20 and 27, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900519-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$21,462.00 U.S. Currency

Defendant

In Re:

CHRISTOPHER IRIS, MARVIN SIMMONS, CLIFFORD MATHIS, JEFFREY JACKSON, RANDALL BOATWRIGHT, JUSTIN BREWSTER, TERESA WHITAKER, TAROD HARVEY, DARIUS HICKS, LEWIS JONES, MALICH PATTERSON, RICHARD WALTON, JERMAINE FITZPATRICK, JEFFREY JACKSON, TOSTIG MOORE, BRANDON WINSTON, TABRELLE MOORE, ERIC LINDSEY, EDDIE LOWERY, DEMETRIE LINDSEY, JALYN BREWSTER, TRAVONTAY DUDLEY, ANTONIO KELLEY, JORDAN HIGGINS, SANDRA GOLDEN, XATHAN COOK, QUARTEZ MARSHALL, MALCOLM MARBURY, AKAISUS VAUGHN, GAVIN NELSON, APRIL GROSS, JAMI WRIGHT, THADEOUS STRONG, JEREMY PINKARD, COREY CARLISLE, DAVITICA SATCHER, BRANDON HALE, WILLIAM BROWN, MARLANDO HIGGINS, WILLIAM CRAIG, TERRANCE HEARD, MARK SALMON, KIESHA WOODS, DENEZ ANSLEY, JONATHON GOODRICH, TIFFANY HILLSMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEACH, MISTY RICHARDSON, AUTURO MAYO, TIMOTHY BURTON, DAVITICA SATCHER, GLEN WILLIAMS, JR., TRENTON THOMPSON.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said

Complaint by the 15th day of November 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 8th day of July, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 20, 27, October 4 and 11, 2019.

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

CHILD BORN TO: LINDSEY NICOLE HOLDERREAD

(DOB 01/31/2011)

CASE NO: A-1488

CHILD BORN TO: LINDSEY NICOL HOLDERREAD

(DOB 11/05/2009)

CASE NO: A-1487

TO: Natural Father, whereabouts unknown

TO: Tyler Peterson, whereabouts unknown

Take Notice that a Petition for Adoption of the children born to Lindsey Holderread, (Natural Mother), has been filed by Andrew Holderread, set to be heard on the 24th day of October, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama. Minor Children’s birth dates are January 31, 2011 and November 5, 2009.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

Done this 27th day of August, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Jared D. Vaughn

Attorney for Petitioner

255 S 8th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-4444

August 30, September 6, 13 and 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals from General Contractors will be received by Mrs. Heather New, President and CEO of The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County, located at 1 Commerce Square, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 2:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, October 3, 2019 for Etowah County Mega Sports Complex, Rainbow City, Alabama

The Project’s scope of work consists of site work, multi-purpose sports fields, and the construction of a one-story concession building, maintenance building, and pavilion building. The concession building is approximately 3,000 gross sq. ft. of concession space, a multi-purpose room, office space, restrooms, and utility rooms. The building itself consists of foundation work, concrete flatwork, structural steel framing, steel trusses & metal decking, single-ply membrane roof system, metal stud exterior wall assembly with metal wall panels and wood siding. Interior scope of work includes doors & frames, door hardware, floor finishes, painting, toilet accessories, suspended ceiling system, HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Site work involves the construction of entry drives, parking lot, grading, site utility installation, concrete flatwork, landscaping, and irrigation system. The scope of work also involves coordination with Owner contracted co-op packages for six (6) multi-purpose sport fields and sport fields lighting. The Project shall be substantially completed within two-hundred forty (240) calendar days from the Notice-to-Proceed commencement date.

Sealed proposals will be publicly opened and read at 2:00 p.m. CST time on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County Inc., located at 1 Commerce Square, Gadsden, Alabama.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Mega Sports Complex Authority in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Also, a copy of the General Contractor’s license must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings, Project Manual, and Addenda, hereby known as bid documents may be examined at The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County, located at 1 Commerce Square, Gadsden, Alabama and in the following plan rooms: McGraw Hill Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery, AL, Birmingham, AL, and Columbus, GA, AGC Plan Room in Birmingham, AL, and Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) in Birmingham, AL. Electronic bid documents are available to General Contractors through Chambless King Architects. For information on obtaining electronic bid documents or for questions regarding this project contact Melanie Moseley, Chambless King Architects, Construction Administration at 334-272-0029 or email at mmoseley@chamblessking.com.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 at the The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County, located at 1 Commerce Square, Gadsden, Alabama. The purpose of the conference is for reviewing the project scope of work and to address any questions. Attendance by General Contractors is mandatory and highly recommended for subcontractors and vendors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished in the Project Manual or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amount exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. No bid may be withdrawn for 30 days after bid date.

Proposals submitted by mail should be addressed to Mrs. Heather New, President and CEO of The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County Inc., located at 1 Commerce Square, Gadsden, AL 35901. All proposals must be clearly marked with “Bid Submission – Etowah County Mega Sports Complex” and GC license number on outside of bid proposal package.

Etowah County Mega Sports Complex Authority Chambless King Architects (Awarding Authority) (Architect)

September 6, 13 and 20, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract City of Gadsden for South 11th Street, Brooke Avenue, Scenic Drive and Hooks Lake Road Resurfacing Project, Bid Request No. 3385. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019. All claims should be filed at J & D Enterprises, LLC, P.O. Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902 during this period.

September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019

Publication Notice

In the Matter of the Adoption of Debra Hazelwood

Notice to: Jarred Gann and/or Any unknown father

Address: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child born to Erin Bowman, a natural mother, set to be heard on November 12, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., was filed on the 26th day of July, 2019, alleging that the identity of the natural father is unknown of has been disclosed to the Court (or his whereabouts are not known), and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is January 11, 2010.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with J. Brian Huff, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Brian Huff, Esquire

2320 Arlington Avenue South

Birmingham, AL. 35205

This 6th day of September 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

September 13, 20, 17 and October 4, 2019

Publication Notice

In the Matter of the Adoption

Notice to: Nicola Shariazon Minor, Edward Earl Abernathy and any unknown or undisclosed father

Address: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child (born to Nicola Shariazon Minor), set to be heard on November 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., was filed on 27th day of June, 2019, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural mother, Nicola Shariazon Minor, are unknown, the whereabouts of the presumed father, Edward Earl Abernathy are unknown and the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. The minor child’s date of birth is January 12, 2018.

Please be advised that should you intend to context this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Thomas King, Esquire

128 S. 8th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

This the 6th day of September, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019.

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. DR 2019-900270

CARA P. COKER,

PLAINTIFF,

CALEB A. FREY,

DEFENDANT.

TO: CALEB A. FREY

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: DR-19-900270.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Date this the 23rd day of August 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Law Office of Philip E. Miles, LLC

309 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Office: 256.543.9777

Fax: 256.543.9770

August 30, September 6, 13 and 20, 2019

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-19-900162-SJS

JENNIFER ABBOTT

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

WADE ABBOTT

DEFENDANT

TO: WADE ABBOTT

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: DR-19-900162-SJS

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Date this the 23rd day of August 2019

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm

Attorney for Petitioners

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)547-6328

September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/18/2019

2003 Mercedes SL500 VIN: WDBSK75F33F012488

2007 Honda CRV VIN: JHLRE38797C081264

2002 Hyundai Santa FE VIN: KM8SC13D82U222801

1996 Chevrolet K15800 VIN: 2GCEK19R2T1136694

2002 Buick Regal VIN: 2G4WB55K321128151

ER Towing and Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1549

September 13 and 20 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/18/2019

2008 Chevrolet Impala VIN: 2G1WT58K281375157

1998 Chevrolet GMT-400 VIN: 2GCEC19R1W1169381

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-613-8499

September 13 and 20, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/18/2019

2012 Hyundai Veloster VIN: KMHTC6AD5CU060587

Maximum Diesel and Auto Repair and Service

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-553-2346

September 13 and 20, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/18/2019

1999 Ford F250 VIN: 1FTNW21F8XED14821

Nick Patterson

755 Rifle Range Road

Glencoe, AL. 35905

256-328-0882

September 13 and 20, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/18/2019

2018 Dodge Journey VIN: 3C4PDCAB1JT302311

2018 Kia Optima VIN: 5XXGT4L33JG246396

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

September 13 and 20, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/18/2019

2013 Dodge Journey VIN: 3C4PDCBB1DT702940

2012 Hyundai Veloster VIN: KMHTC6AD8CU032275

Twenty Four Seven Towing

1207 Gault Ave S.

Fort Payne, AL. 256-630-2015

September 13 and 20, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/25/2019

2000 Chevrolet S10 VIN: 1GCCS1942YK167799

Twenty Four Seven Towing and Recovery

1207 Gault Ave S.

Fort Payne, AL. 35967

256-630-2015

September 20 and 27 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/25/2019

2009 CHRYSLER 300 VIN: 2C3KA53V39H607436

Austin Eubanks

2515 Fairview Road

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-390-4226

September 20 and 27 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/25/2019

1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee VIN: 1J4GZ78Y2PC645372

2006 Ford Taurus VIN: 1FAFP53U76A133462

ER Towing and Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1549

September 20 and 27 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/25/2019

1998 Chevrolet GMT-400 VIN: 1GCEC14R7WZ205489

Sammy O’Bryant

5233 Gilmer Lane

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

256-295-3619

September 20 and 27 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/25/2019

2005 Buick Rendezvous VIN: 3G5DA03L26S56209

Tommy Tow’s

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-490-3715

September 20 and 27 2019