Inspiration from God’s Word - Where does your identity lie?

By Toni Ford

Every person on this earth places his or her identity in someone or something. Depending on the stage of life we are in or the crisis at hand, what we place our identity in may change several times throughout our lives. And yet, who we believe we are and how we see ourselves affects us spiritually, mentally, emotionally and socially. Satan, who is the father of lies, loves to deceive Christians into thinking his lies are true. Scripture tells us that the enemy comes to steal, kill and destroy (John 10:10). In that same verse, Jesus says, “My purpose is to give them a rich and satisfying life.”

So how do we receive that rich and satisfying life? By basing our identity in Christ and in what He says about us. Too often, believers believe the lies and accusations of the enemy. They are either ignorant of what God has said or they willingly disbelieve it based on their “feelings.” We do not need to feel anything! God’s truth is God’s truth! We are what God says we are, regardless of how we feel about ourselves. Our feelings cannot change the absolute truth of God’s Word. We need to see ourselves in the light of God’s Word and speak it as truth because it is!

So, what does God’s Word say about us and how does He perceive us? Listed below are just a few Scriptures we can stand on, declaring His love for us.

Ephesians 2:10. I am God’s workmanship.

Ephesians 3:12. I can approach God with freedom and confidence.

Romans 8: 1-2. I am free forever from condemnation.

Romans 8:35-39. I cannot be separated by God’s love.

1 Corinthians 3:16. I am God’s temple.

11 Corinthians 5:17. I have all things in Christ.

Romans 1:7. I am God’s beloved.

Malachi 3:17. I am God’s precious jewel.

1 Peter 5:3. I am God’s heritage.

Isaiah 53:6. I am healed by His stripes.

Psalm 91:4. I am sheltered under His wing.

May everyone reading this week’s devotion be encouraged knowing that our Lord is crazy about you, and nothing you do or have done can separate you from His love for you!

