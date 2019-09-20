Ride for Rozlyn to be held

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

Rozlyn Greene, a Glencoe fourth-grader, passed away on Thursday, September 12 after battling leukemia. Greene returned home on August 9 after receiving several rounds of chemotherapy and was welcomed back by the Glencoe community. But although Greene has passed on, the community is not ready to stop rallying around her.

On Saturday, September 21, the Crusaders of the South, a motorcycle club, will hold the Ride for Rozlyn.

“We’re all daddies, the members of the motorcycle club,” said event organizer Dale Denham. “We have all got little kids, and we got to thinking if I was the daddy of this little girl, I wouldn’t want to be working or trying to do my daily routines. I’d be spending as much time with my daughter as I could. I’m not going to be worried about paying my bills. We had done these charity rides before, so we decided to do one for the family to help them get through without worrying about daily expenses.”

Denham said that the event has now become a memorial ride.

“It breaks my heart,” said Denham.

The ride will begin at Grace Tabernacle Ministries located at 4507 Whites Gap Road in Jacksonville. Registration will be at 9 a.m. All vehicles are welcome to participate.

Tickets are $20 for riders, $5 for passengers and $25 for cars, trucks and SUVs. All the proceeds of the event will go to Greene’s family.

Before the ride begins, church officials will hold a “blessing of the bikes.” The event will feature raffle tickets and door prizes. When the riders return to Grace Tabernacle Church, there will be food and fellowship.

Denham said that the event was made possible with the help of many sponsors and volunteers.

“We have had a lot of support from the Glencoe community for this,” said Denham. “When we approached members of the community about sponsoring the ride, it seemed like everyone had heard of her or knows about her because of how much the community has been involved with this little girl.”