Sardis hangs 67 on Douglas

Courtesy of Sand Mountain Reporter

Sardis overwhelmed Douglas in Class 5A, Region 6 football action on Sept. 20, crushing the host Eagles by a score of 67-0.

The Lions’ 67 points are the second-most in a game in school history. The record is 68 against Locust Fork in a 68-48 decision on Sept. 7, 2012.

Sardis (2-2, 2-1) sprinted to a 36-0 advantage at the first quarter break. Luke Morris (pictured above) opened the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown run. Jay Owens passed to Temon Wilson for two points, making it 8-0 with 10:15 left.

Owens threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Wilson at the 4:01 mark of the first quarter. The extra point was no good, but Sardis led 14-0.

Morris scored his second TD of the night on a 1-yard run with 2:37 remaining. Owens tossed a two-point conversion pass to Jacob Hopper, making it 22-0.

Sardis scored twice in the final 13.6 seconds of the quarter.

Wilson raced 68 yards to the end zone, and Owens passed to Reece Lee for two points and a 30-0 cushion with 13.6 seconds on the clock.

With 3.4 seconds to go, Trey Dalrymple stripped the ball from an Eagle ball carrier and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown. The Lions missed the extra point, leaving the score 36-0.

Justin Fuller’s 13-yard TD run stretched Sardis’ margin to 42-0 with 10:41 left in the second quarter. Peyton Wehrwein returned a punt 42 yards for a score at the 8:44 mark, extending it to 48-0.

The Lion defense picked up its second touchdown of the night when Hopper returned 10 yards to the end zone with 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Brody Samples kicked the extra point, giving Sardis a 55-0 lead.

Samples’ 50-yard run set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Logan Edwards at the 5:22 mark of the third period.

Samples closed the scoring by racing 82 yards for a touchdown, making it 67-0 with 5:17 left in the fourth quarter.

The Lions travel to Geraldine this Friday in non-region action.