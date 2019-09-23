Southside wins Champions Tournament

Southside High swept the competition on the way to the first-place trophy at the Champion of Champions Fall Fest Tournament last Saturday (Sept. 21) at Alexandria.

The Class 5A No. 10 Lady Panthers (23-8) defeated Faith Christian, 25-22, 25-9; Saks, 25-13, 25-15; and Collinsville, 25-17, 25-15 before beating Curry, 25-15, 25-22 in the championship match.

For the tournament for Southside, Macie Williams had 22 kills, 10 aces, five blocks and two digs; Bliss Brown had 82 assists and 10 kills; and Makayla Moore (pictured above) had 27 kills, eight digs and two aces.