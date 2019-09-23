Westbrook, Hokes Bluff, Glencoe, Gaston, Coosa, Ashville come up short

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Darrian Meads (6) takes a handoff from Ashton Gulledge (2) as Anniston’s Khalil Peoples looks on during the Eagles’ 21-0 loss ion high school football on Sept. 20. (Alex Chaney)

Westbrook Christian had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 56-21 loss to Ohatchee on Sept. 20.

KarMichael Catting rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Warriors, while Kinnedy Cranfield scored one.

Cattling finished with 168 yards on 18 carries, while Asher Keck rushed four times for 87 yards. Will Edwards was 3-for3 on extra points.

Derrick Graham had eight tackles, followed by Jai’Shawn Cattling with seven and John Reese Bellew with four.

Hokes Bluff lost to Anniston, 21-0, in Class 4A, Region 6 action on Sept. 20. The Eagles (2-2, 1-2) visit Etowah County neighbor Glencoe this Friday (Sept. 27).

Glencoe lost to Walter Wellborn, 61-0, in Class 3A, Region 6 action on Sept. 20 in Anniston. The Yellow Jackets (0-4, 0-3) step out of region play this Friday (Sept. 27) to host Etowah County neighbor Hokes Bluff.

Gaston fell to Class 2A Region 6 rival Woodland, 34-0, on Sept. 20. The Bulldogs (0-4, 0-2) host Pleasant Valley this Friday (Sept. 27) in non-region action.

Coosa Christian lost to Decatur Heritage, 56-16, on Sept. 20 in Class 1A, Region 7 play. The Conquerors (0-4, 0-2) host Victory Christian the Friday (Sept. 27) in a non-region game.

Ashville came up short to Oneonta, 34-8, in a Class 4A, Region 6 game on Sept. 20. The Bulldogs’ lone touchdown came on a 20-yard run by Luke Harris in the third quarter. Ashville (1-4, 0-3) has an open date this week before hosting Hokes Bluff on Oct. 4.