Blue Devils ranked in Sept. 25 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Thompson 5-0 286

2. McGill-Toolen 4-0 225

3. Central-Phenix City 4-1 206

4. Hoover 4-1 181

5. Mountain Brook 5-0 145

6. Theodore 5-0 116

7. Lee-Montgomery 5-0 105

8. Austin 5-0 79

9. Sparkman 4-0 34

10. Hewitt-Trussville 3-2 14

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (3-1) 12, James Clemens (3-2) 11, Prattville (3-1) 6, Auburn (3-2) 4, Murphy (3-1) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Saraland 5-0 300

2. Muscle Shoals 5-0 217

3. Oxford 5-0 196

4. Hueytown 4-0 181

5. Pinson Valley 3-2 125

6. Carver-Montgomery 5-0 97

7. Blount 4-1 77

8. Bessemer City 4-0 59

9. Opelika 4-1 52

10. Gardendale 5-0 49

Others receiving votes: St. Paul’s Episcopal (4-1) 25, Clay-Chalkville (3-2) 21, Fort Payne (4-0) 11, Wetumpka (3-2) 9, Helena (3-1) 4, Athens (3-1) 2.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Jasper 4-0 283

2. Central-Clay Cunty 4-0 224

3. Ramsay 4-1 199

4. Etowah 5-0 181

5. Russellville 4-0 140

6. Madison Academy 4-1 108

7. Bibb County 5-0 99

8. Center Point 4-1 64

9. Pleasant Grove 4-1 51

10. Alexandria 3-0 25

Others receiving votes: Jackson (4-0) 19, Demopolis (3-2) 17, Briarwood Christian (2-2) 8, Faith-Mobile (4-0) 5, Scottsboro (3-1) 1, Sylacauga (4-1) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 4-0 300

2. American Christian 4-0 223

3. Catholic-Montgomery 5-0 199

4. Jacksonville 4-1 168

5. Good Hope 5-0 144

6. Brooks 4-1 104

7. Oneonta 3-1 72

8. Headland 3-1 56

9. Hillcrest-Evergreen 3-2 43

10. Anniston 3-1 39

Others receiving votes: Williamson (3-1) 13, Hokes Bluff (2-2) 12, Deshler (3-2) 11, Handley (3-1) 11, Andalusia (2-3) 10, Northside (4-1) 9, Escambia County (3-1) 5, Priceville (3-1) 5, Montevallo (3-2) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Flomaton 4-0 282

2. Piedmont 4-0 232

3. Gordo 5-0 202

4. Pike County 4-0 169

5. Providence Christian 5-0 149

6. Midfield 3-0 107

7. Randolph County 3-1 103

8. St. James 5-0 82

9. Geraldine 4-1 48

10. Walter Wellborn 5-0 43

Others receiving votes: Pike Road (5-0) 5, Mobile Christian (2-2) 2, Susan Moore (5-0) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 4-0 297

2. Luverne 4-0 217

3. Ohatchee 4-0 186

4. Abbeville 4-0 155

5. Reeltown 5-0 123

6. Leroy 3-1 122

7. Colbert County 5-0 99

8. Aliceville 3-1 55

9. Collinsville 4-1 53

10. Red Bay 4-0 40

Others receiving votes: Addison (3-2) 25, Cottage Hill (4-0) 20, G.W. Long (4-0) 8, Goshen (4-0) 8, Ranburne (4-0) 8, Highland Home (3-1) 6, Cedar Bluff (4-0) 3.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Mars Hill Bible 4-0 276

2. Maplesville 4-0 240

3. Sweet Water 3-0 195

4. Brantley 4-0 172

5. Lanett 5-0 153

6. Pickens County 4-0 117

7. South Lamar 4-0 95

8. Spring Garden 3-1 66

9. Decatur Heritage 5-0 59

10. Elba 4-1 21

Others receiving votes: Millry (3-1) 13, Isabella (4-0) 11, Linden (2-3) 3, Appalachian (4-1) 1, Donoho (3-1) 1, Fruitdale (4-1) 1, Wadley (3-1) 1.