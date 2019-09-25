Blue Devils ranked in Sept. 25 ASWA football poll

Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Thompson 5-0 286
2. McGill-Toolen 4-0 225
3. Central-Phenix City 4-1 206
4. Hoover 4-1 181
5. Mountain Brook 5-0 145
6. Theodore 5-0 116
7. Lee-Montgomery 5-0 105
8. Austin 5-0 79
9. Sparkman 4-0 34
10. Hewitt-Trussville 3-2 14
Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (3-1) 12, James Clemens (3-2) 11, Prattville (3-1) 6, Auburn (3-2) 4, Murphy (3-1) 1.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Saraland 5-0 300
2. Muscle Shoals 5-0 217
3. Oxford 5-0 196
4. Hueytown 4-0 181
5. Pinson Valley 3-2 125
6. Carver-Montgomery 5-0 97
7. Blount 4-1 77
8. Bessemer City 4-0 59
9. Opelika 4-1 52
10. Gardendale 5-0 49
Others receiving votes: St. Paul’s Episcopal (4-1) 25, Clay-Chalkville (3-2) 21, Fort Payne (4-0) 11, Wetumpka (3-2) 9, Helena (3-1) 4, Athens (3-1) 2.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Jasper 4-0 283
2. Central-Clay Cunty 4-0 224
3. Ramsay 4-1 199
4. Etowah 5-0 181
5. Russellville 4-0 140
6. Madison Academy 4-1 108
7. Bibb County 5-0 99
8. Center Point 4-1 64
9. Pleasant Grove 4-1 51
10. Alexandria 3-0 25
Others receiving votes: Jackson (4-0) 19, Demopolis (3-2) 17, Briarwood Christian (2-2) 8, Faith-Mobile (4-0) 5, Scottsboro (3-1) 1, Sylacauga (4-1) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. UMS-Wright 4-0 300
2. American Christian 4-0 223
3. Catholic-Montgomery 5-0 199
4. Jacksonville 4-1 168
5. Good Hope 5-0 144
6. Brooks 4-1 104
7. Oneonta 3-1 72
8. Headland 3-1 56
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen 3-2 43
10. Anniston 3-1 39
Others receiving votes: Williamson (3-1) 13, Hokes Bluff (2-2) 12, Deshler (3-2) 11, Handley (3-1) 11, Andalusia (2-3) 10, Northside (4-1) 9, Escambia County (3-1) 5, Priceville (3-1) 5, Montevallo (3-2) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Flomaton 4-0 282
2. Piedmont 4-0 232
3. Gordo 5-0 202
4. Pike County 4-0 169
5. Providence Christian 5-0 149
6. Midfield 3-0 107
7. Randolph County 3-1 103
8. St. James 5-0 82
9. Geraldine 4-1 48
10. Walter Wellborn 5-0 43
Others receiving votes: Pike Road (5-0) 5, Mobile Christian (2-2) 2, Susan Moore (5-0) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 4-0 297
2. Luverne 4-0 217
3. Ohatchee 4-0 186
4. Abbeville 4-0 155
5. Reeltown 5-0 123
6. Leroy 3-1 122
7. Colbert County 5-0 99
8. Aliceville 3-1 55
9. Collinsville 4-1 53
10. Red Bay 4-0 40
Others receiving votes: Addison (3-2) 25, Cottage Hill (4-0) 20, G.W. Long (4-0) 8, Goshen (4-0) 8, Ranburne (4-0) 8, Highland Home (3-1) 6, Cedar Bluff (4-0) 3.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Mars Hill Bible 4-0 276
2. Maplesville 4-0 240
3. Sweet Water 3-0 195
4. Brantley 4-0 172
5. Lanett 5-0 153
6. Pickens County 4-0 117
7. South Lamar 4-0 95
8. Spring Garden 3-1 66
9. Decatur Heritage 5-0 59
10. Elba 4-1 21
Others receiving votes: Millry (3-1) 13, Isabella (4-0) 11, Linden (2-3) 3, Appalachian (4-1) 1, Donoho (3-1) 1, Fruitdale (4-1) 1, Wadley (3-1) 1.
Blue Devils ranked in Sept. 25 ASWA football poll
