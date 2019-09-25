Local football players recognized by AHSAA

Messenger file photo by Gary Wells

Several area football players were recognized for the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for the week of Sept. 20.

Etowah junior quarterback Brady Troup (pictured above) completed 13-of-17 passes for 346 yards and a school-record five touchdowns passes (of 43, 8, 29, 54 and 80 yards), all in the first half, in the Blue Devils’ 56-32 win over Southside.

Etowah junior receiver Ollie Finch caught six passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns (43, 80 and 54 yards).

Etowah junior halfback NyNy Davis returned 91 yards for a touchdown, caught an 8-yard touchdown pass and rushed for a 15-yard score.

Southside junior quarterback Michael Rich threw for 232 yards and touchdown passes of 72 and 58 yards and added a 12-yard touchdown run in the Panthers’ 56-32 loss to Etowah.