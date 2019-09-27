The Factory to host Flip and Flutter event

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

On September 29, The Factory will hold Flip and Flutter from 4 to 6 p.m. The event will benefit children and families affected by childhood cancer.

All of the funds raised will go to Smile-A-Mile, a non-profit that helps children with childhood cancer in Alabama by holding camps for affected children and providing housing and medical funds for the families. Smile-A-Mile was chosen by The Factory employee Kristen Greeson and her son Mason, who is a survivor of childhood cancer and is now almost seven years cancer-free.

For the event, The Factory will roll out the red carpet for some VIP guests, including children and families affected by childhood cancer.

“Several families that have been affected will be here, and we will be cheering them on,” said event mastermind Emily Gibbs. “We want this to be a hopeful event.”

During Flip and Flutter, $25 will get attendees admission to the trampoline park, a t-shirt as long as supplies last, face-painting and participation in a butterfly release in memory or in honor of someone affected by childhood cancer, with butterflies from Swallowtail Farms. Cheerleaders from local schools will host a pep rally during the event. Eric Thompson, known for his acoustic and country oldies sets, will perform live music. From 2 to 7 p.m., LifeSouth will be at The Factory holding a blood drive.

For an additional fee, attendees can enter the Balloon Bust Raffle, where participants will be invited into a room with 150 to 200 gold balloons to pick one. To find out what you have won, you pop the balloon to reveal a slip of paper with the prize. All the balloons contain prizes of varying sizes.

Gibbs said that The Factory tries to give back every year.

“Last year, we did a breast cancer awareness event,” said Gibbs. “This year, we had heard a lot about childhood cancer in the news. Children are our customers, and this is a fun, safe place for them to come.”

Gibbs said that the event would not be possible without the support of sponsors, including Galaxy Flooring, Postnet, Jeffersons in Rainbow City, Touched by Grace, Ink-it, Guthries, Hothead Burritos, The Factory and The Alley.

“People have been so kind,” said Gibbs.

Gibbs invited everyone to come out and have fun.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Gibbs. “I hope it’s going to be huge.”