U.S. Hwy. 411 Yard Sale to be held next week

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

In 2002, Colonel Parker Ray Tinsley, inspired by the success of World’s Longest Yard Sale and the U.S. 11 Antique Alley Sale, started the U.S. 411 Yard Sale, in part to bring people to the area.

“We want to bring folks in to see our beautiful lakes, rivers, parks, mountains and metropolitan areas,” said Tinsley. “We want them to consider this area as a potential retirement area and as a new business area. We particularly want them to bring money to help keep the wheels of the economy turning.”

To grow the sale, Tinsley, with the help of his wife Carolyn, who has since passed away, traveled the yard sale route passing out fliers and posted the event online. Seventeen years later, the yard sale now stretches from Leeds to Newport, Tenn. The yard sale travels over 250 miles through three states, including a 16-mile stretch through Rainbow City and Gadsden in Etowah County.

This year, the event will be held Wednesday, October 2 through Saturday, October 5. Vendors will be set up along U.S. Hwy. 411, selling a wide variety of items.

“You can find anything at this yard sale from antiques, knick-knacks and even new friends,” said Tinsley.

Tinsley said that the response to the yard sale usually has a good response, with almost 50 vendors set up on his lot alone.

Although Tinsley said that he was not sure what the weather would be like this year, he reported that the event has never been rained out yet.

Tinsley warns anyone attending the event or traveling along U.S. Hwy. 411 to be careful of increased traffic.