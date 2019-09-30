Area runners medal at Scottsboro, Cold Springs

Photo: The Ashville High School girls cross country team gathers for a photo after winning the Scottsboro Invitational 5K in the Class 1A-4A division last Saturday (Sept. 28). Pictured, from left: Callie Stewart, Kathleen McCarthy, Emma Drinkard, Meghan McCarthy, Taylor Knight, Grace Staples, Molly Northam. (Courtesy of Becky Staples)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Several area high school runners turned in top 10 performances last Saturday (Sept. 28).

At the Scottsboro Invitational 5K, the Ashville girls took first place in the Class 1A-4A division, while Glencoe finished third. The Lady Bulldogs edged second-place Pleasant Valley by 36 seconds with an average time of 22:56.81. The Lady Yellow Jackets had an average time of 25:00.67.

Six local runners finished in the top 10, highlighted by Ashville’s Taylor Knight with a first-place showing of 21:41.44. Ashville Meghan McCarthy was runner-up at 22:00.18, followed by Glencoe’s Katie Giles in third (22:29.51), Ashville’s Kathleen McCarthy in sixth (23:23.15), Glencoe’s Anna Beth Giles in eight (23:31.36) and Ashville Callie Stewart in ninth (23:37.44).

Placing in the top 25 were Ashville’s Emma Drinkard (11th, 24:01.83), Glencoe’s Sara Iida (13th, 24:15.55) and Ashville’s Molly (24:55.25). Ashville’s Grace Staples helped the Lady Bulldog cause with a time of 30:20.86.

“The girls were seeded first but they had some close competition behind them,” said Ashville coach Michele Rogers. “So we knew we had to work hard to hold our position. We had six girls in the top 25, so it was a great day. Right now, we’re focusing on staying healthy and injury-free, so we can be prepared for sectionals and state. This is a special group of young people, girls and boys, and it’s my privilege to be called their coach.”

In the boys’ 1A-4A race, Wyatt Knight’s fourth-place time of 17:45.80 helped Ashville finish fourth. Three of Knight’s teammates finished in the top 20 – Joe Stevens (13th, 18:54.29), Clayton Knight (17th, 19:23.43) and Cesar Segura (19th, 19:26.06).

In the girls’ 5A-7A race, Southside’s Camryn Davis placed eighth with a time of 20:22.43. Teammate Zoie Menk came in 19th (21:28.27). On the boys’ side, Southside’s Ryan Maudsley (17:06.47) and Mason Williamson (17:50.17) finished 15th and 25th, respectively.

At the Kudzu Hills Invitational 5K at Cold Springs High School in Bremen, Westbrook Christian’s Asher Curp placed fourth in the boys 1A-3A division with a time of 17:51.79. Teammate Jordan Cowart came in 17th (19:00.62).

In the 4A-7A divisions, Gadsden City’s Catherine Clements finished 12th (22:01.82), while Hokes Bluff’s Sam Green placed 15th (18:13.67).