Area football players recognized by AHSAA

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Darrian Meads scores one of his four rushing touchdowns during the Eagles’ 35-6 victory over Glencoe in high school football last Saturday (Sept. 28) at GHS. (Alex Chaney)

A pair of local football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for the week of Sept. 27.

Hokes Bluff’s Darrian Meads ran for four touchdowns, all in the first half, in the Eagles’ 35-6 win over Glencoe. The senior halfback scored on runs of 3, 3, 5 and 25 yards while finishing with 47 rushing yards on seven carries.

Playing with a high ankle sprain, Etowah’s Trent Davis rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and intercepted a pass in the Blue Devils’ 26-20 win over Fort Payne.