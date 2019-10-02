Legals for 10/4 - 10/10/2019

___________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tonya Lynn Golden and Phillip Alan Golden to WinSouth Credit Union on the 14th day of November, 2012, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3376850 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 14th day of October, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as follows: Begin at the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian; thence East along the South line of said forty a distance of 313 feet; thence North and parallel with the West line of said forty a distance of 417.4 feet; thence West and parallel with the South line of said forty and the South line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter a distance of 626 feet; thence South and parallel with the East line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter 417.4 feet to a point in the South line of said Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; thence East and along the South line of said Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter 313 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, and a portion of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, all in Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, and lying and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to rights of Alabama Power Company as set out in Deed Records 5-J, page 210; 5-V, page 589; 7-K, page 211; and 509, page 558, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to public roads as now located through or across the same.

Also, to describe the point of beginning of a lot or parcel of land commence at the Southwest corner of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 29, T-12-S, R-7-E, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run in an Easterly direction and along the South line of said forty for a distance of 313 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 52’ to the left and run 39 feet to the Northerly line of Pineview Street and the point of beginning of the lands herein described. From said point of beginning continue along the previously described course for a distance of 378.4 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 52’ to the right and run 42.1 feet; thence deflect 81 degrees 38’ to the right and run 381.57 feet to a point in the Northerly line of Pineview Street; thence run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Pineview Street for a distance of 91.9 feet to the point of beginning, lying and being a portion of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 29, T-12-S, R-7-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

Less and except: To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees 00 minutes West, along the South line thereof, 313.00 feet to a point; thence run North 02 degrees 52 minutes West, parallel with the East line of said NE 1/4 of SW 1/4, 1.10 feet to a point in the North line of Pineview Avenue (60 ft. R/W), which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning, continue North 2 degrees 52 minutes West, 416.30 feet to a point; thence run North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 507.00 feet to a point; thence run South 02 degrees 52 minutes East, 378.68 feet to a point in aforesaid North line of Pineview Avenue; thence run along said North line with the following bearings and distances: South 88 degrees 48 minutes West, 217.64 feet; South 84 degrees 21 minutes West, 97.50 feet; South 80 degrees 17 minutes West, 89.03 feet and South 75 degrees 44 minutes West, 105.72 feet to the point of beginning, embracing portions of aforesaid NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 and portions of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, all in Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

JONATHAN A. HUFFSTUTLER

Brunson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

September 20, 27 and October 4th, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 12, 2014 by Amos Ray Hill and Rhonda Hill, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC, and recorded in Instrument Number at 3406213 on August 21, 2014, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3487857 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on November 4, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Commence at a PK nail on the centerline of Hill Avenue (50’ R/W) marking the SE corner of NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East; thence North 02° 32’ 44” West 25 feet to a 1 1/2” pipe on the Northerly R/W of said Hill Avenue marking the SW corner of Lot 50 in Block 1 of the subdivision of J. L. Lay Property, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 92-93 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence South 87° 28’ 02” West 78.03 feet along said R/W to a 3/4” pipe; thence North 00° 18’ 19” East 102.38 feet to a 3/4” pipe; thence North 89° 16’ 12” West 32.16 feet to a 1/4” rod; thence North 02° 29’ 37” West 40.84 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (CA-497-LS), also being the point of beginning; thence continue North 02° 29’ 37” West 145.13 feet to a 1/4” rod on the Southerly R/W of Hicks Avenue (30’ R/W); thence North 87° 30’ 00” East 100 feet along said R/W to a 1/2” capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence continued North 87° 30’ 00” East 72.66 feet to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS); thence leaving said R/W South 02° 28’16” East 144.92 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence 87° 25’ 46” WEst 84.89 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence continued South 87° 25’ 46” West 87.73 feet to the point of beginning, and being subject to an alley as shown by the plat of J. L. Lay Subdivision to Glencoe, Alabama recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 92-93 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 502 Hicks Ave, Glencoe, AL 35905.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-018278

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

September 20, 27, and October 4, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Devane L. Riddlespur Husband desiree L. Riddlespur Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc, as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated March 25, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on March 30, 2016, as Instrument No. 3431859 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation in Instrument 3490031 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 18th day of November, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH, STATE OF ALABAMA, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS: LOTS 9 AND 10, BLOCK 5, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF BROOKLINE SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK D, PAGE 141, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS CONVEYED FROM LYNN MCCAIN, AS ATTORNEY-IN-FACT AND AUCTIONEER TO FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION, AS DESCRIBED IN DOC NO. 3350381, DATED 06/01/2011, RECOREDED 06/01/2011 IN ETOWAH COUNTY RECORDS.

PIN #: 10-07-35-4-000-097.000

Said property is commonly known as 806 Woodbine Ln, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9191319

www.foreclosurehotline.net

September 20, 27 and October 4, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Melonie L. Vinson, to Dennis Callahan and Margie Callahan dated September 2, 2010, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3439389, the undersigned mortgage owner, Dennis Callahan and Margie Callahan, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 21st day of October, 2019.during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number One (1) in Block B of Cherokee Estates, as recording in Plat Book “F”, Page 403, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; said property lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Dennis Callahan and Margie Callahan

Mortgage Owner

Brian Keith Copeland

Copeland and Copeland, LLC

Attorney for Owner

September 20, 27 and October 4, 2019

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 22, 2011, executed by Jeffrey Todd Cook, married man, and wife, Sonja Cook, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Homestar Financial Corp., which mortgage was recorded on September 23, 2011, in Instrument No. 3355647 and modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement in Instrument No. 3475855, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on November 13, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Seven (7), Stone Haven Subdivision, Phase One, as shown in Plat Book L, Page 108, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

October 4, 11, and 18, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carol Parker Griffith A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Superior Bank, its successors and assigns dated September 11, 2008; said mortgage being recorded on September 17, 2008, as Instrument No. 3301323 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Branch Banking and Trust Company in Instrument 3352267 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Branch Banking and Trust Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of November, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Two (2), Country Club Terrace a subdivision according to a map or plat thereof which is on file of record in the Office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “G”, Page 15, reference to which is hereby made in aid of and as part of this description.

Said property is commonly known as 201 Brookhaven Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY

as holder of said

mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 929914

www.foreclosurehotline.net

October 4, 11 and 18, 2019

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Allen Ragan and Lisa Ragan, as Mortgagor, to G & M Homes, LLC, as Mortgagee, dated October 19, 2017, and recorded as Instrument 3458118, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 25th day of October, 2019, the following described property to-wit:

Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number Two (2) and all that part of annulled Joy Avenue lying between the east lines of Lots Seven (7) and Eight (8) and the east right of way line of Appalachian Highway (otherwise known as Project SACP-2199-C), all in Block Two (2) of Morris Subdivision Number Two (2), according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “ F”, page 269,Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. n attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 2nd day of October, 2019.

G & M Homes, LLC, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

October 4, 11 and 18, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Patricia Anne Gaskin appointed Personal Representative on 08/28/2019 Estate of Jeneace Ashley deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 20, 27, and October 4, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Joyce Roberts appointed Personal Representative on 08/29/2019 Estate of James A. Swafford deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 20, 27, and October 4, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Venus Helen Deiter appointed Personal Representative on 09/12/2019 Estate of Mars Victor Daum deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27, and October 4 and 11, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Evelyn Hines-Redden appointed Personal Representative on 09/13/2019 Estate of Marjorie Gail Redden deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27,

October 4 and 11, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

James Michael Hanvey appointed Personal Representative on 08/15/2019 Estate of Patsy Jean Roten Hanvey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27,

October 4, and 11, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Richard Charles McMurtrey appointed Personal Representative on 09/06/2019 Estate of Randall Keith McMurtrey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27,

October 4 and 11, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

John Sharpton appointed Personal Representative on 09/16/2019 Estate of Billy Gene Sharpton deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27,

October 4 and 11, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Barnes Marbut appointed Personal Representative on 09/12/2019 Estate of Mary Jane Whorton deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27,

October 4 and 11, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Kathy Diane Berry, Susan Burke and Pamela Love appointed Personal Representative on 09/16/2019 Estate of Chester Edwin Berry deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27,

October 4 and 11, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Sarantha Grigsby appointed Personal Representative on 09/10/2019 Estate of Mary Adeline Bailey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27,

October 4 and 11, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Beth Winningham appointed Personal Representative on 09/10/2019 Estate of Robert Joe Simmons deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27,

October 4 and 11, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Joe F. Nabors, Jr. appointed Personal Representative on 09/18/2019 Estate of Martha Nabors deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 4 and 11, and 18, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Sheila Kay Smith Wordlaw appointed Personal Representative on 09/18/2019 Estate of John Walter Smith deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 4 and 11, and 18, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Harols Roger Stephens appointed Personal Representative on 09/18/2019 Estate of Archie Woods deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 4 and 11, and 18, 2019

ORDINANCE

O-30-19

REZONING 205 3RD STREET NORTH

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02-82, as amended, is hereby further amended by changing the zoning classification district for the following described properties from R-2, Multiple-Family Residence District, to B-2, General Business District:

Lots 27 and 28 of Block 5, Elmwood North Division, as same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “B,” Page 327, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama at a meeting held on September 24, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 4, 2019

RESOLUTION

R-345-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

625 SPRING STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

The South Sixty-Five (65’) feet to Lots Seven (7) and Eight (8) in Block Three (3) of Ward’s Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, as made by C. S. Ward, according to the map or plat of said addition as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 53, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama. is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to LILLE MAE HOLLIS c/o JUANILIETA BENSON, 801 Nuckolls Street, Gadsden, AL, Estate of LILLIE M. COLLINS and her heirs: BEVERLY HOLLIS PAKER, ALFRED T. HOLLIS, NARFLEETA HOLLIS ECXFORD, 625 Spring Street, Gadsden, AL, 1004 Agricola Avenue, Gadsden, AL, and JUANALETA HOLLIS BENSON, 801 Nuckolls Street, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on September 24, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 4, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. STPOA-2818(250) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 13 and ending on October 4, 2019. All claims should be filled at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden Alabama 35901 during this period.

September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900519-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$21,462.00 U.S. Currency

Defendant

In Re:

CHRISTOPHER IRIS, MARVIN SIMMONS, CLIFFORD MATHIS, JEFFREY JACKSON, RANDALL BOATWRIGHT, JUSTIN BREWSTER, TERESA WHITAKER, TAROD HARVEY, DARIUS HICKS, LEWIS JONES, MALICH PATTERSON, RICHARD WALTON, JERMAINE FITZPATRICK, JEFFREY JACKSON, TOSTIG MOORE, BRANDON WINSTON, TABRELLE MOORE, ERIC LINDSEY, EDDIE LOWERY, DEMETRIE LINDSEY, JALYN BREWSTER, TRAVONTAY DUDLEY, ANTONIO KELLEY, JORDAN HIGGINS, SANDRA GOLDEN, XATHAN COOK, QUARTEZ MARSHALL, MALCOLM MARBURY, AKAISUS VAUGHN, GAVIN NELSON, APRIL GROSS, JAMI WRIGHT, THADEOUS STRONG, JEREMY PINKARD, COREY CARLISLE, DAVITICA SATCHER, BRANDON HALE, WILLIAM BROWN, MARLANDO HIGGINS, WILLIAM CRAIG, TERRANCE HEARD, MARK SALMON, KIESHA WOODS, DENEZ ANSLEY, JONATHON GOODRICH, TIFFANY HILLSMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEACH, MISTY RICHARDSON, AUTURO MAYO, TIMOTHY BURTON, DAVITICA SATCHER, GLEN WILLIAMS, JR., TRENTON THOMPSON.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said

Complaint by the 15th day of November, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 8th day of July, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 20, 27, October 4 and 11, 2019.

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900768-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$18,933.00 U.S. Currency

2007 Ford Edge

VIN: 2FMDK48C37BBI2863

American Tactical Omni Hybrid

Serial # NS212802

Smith & Wesson SD9

Serial # FXJ792

Raven Arms

Serial # 1400548

DEFENDANT

In Re: Corey Dejuan Gilley

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY, VEHICLE AND FIREARMS:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle, currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 25th day of September, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900770-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

DEFENDANT

In Re: Mark Harrison Hill

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 25th day of September, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract City of Gadsden for South 11th Street, Brooke Avenue, Scenic Drive and Hooks Lake Road Resurfacing Project, Bid Request No. 3385. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019. All claims should be filed at J & D Enterprises, LLC, P.O. Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902 during this period.

September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019

PUBLICATION NOTICE

In the Matter of the Adoption of Debra Hazelwood

Notice to: Jarred Gann and/or Any unknown father

Address: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child born to Erin Bowman, a natural mother, set to be heard on November 12, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., was filed on the 26th day of July, 2019, alleging that the identity of the natural father is unknown of has been disclosed to the Court (or his whereabouts are not known), and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is January 11, 2010.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with J. Brian Huff, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Brian Huff, Esquire

2320 Arlington Avenue South

Birmingham, AL. 35205

This 6th day of September 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019

PUBLICATIONNOTICE

In the Matter of the Adoption

Notice to: Nicola Shariazon Minor, Edward Earl Abernathy and any unknown or undisclosed father

Address: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child (born to Nicola Shariazon Minor), set to be heard on November 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., was filed on 27th day of June, 2019, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural mother, Nicola Shariazon Minor, are unknown, the whereabouts of the presumed father, Edward Earl Abernathy are unknown and the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. The minor child’s date of birth is January 12, 2018.

Please be advised that should you intend to context this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Thomas King, Esquire

128 S. 8th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

This the 6th day of September, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019.

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

In the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Case No: CV-17-900978

Amber McCullough, et al,

Plaintiffs

VS.

Teresa Choate, et al,

Defendants

To: Teresa Choate, whose whereabouts are unknown. You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed by Amber McCullough, et al, seeking judgment for Civil Complaint for negligence and wantonness and other relief. You are required to file the original of your response to the Complaint with the Clerk of this Court within thirty (30) days after the last publication or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief sought by the Plaintiffs. The above notice will run once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks on Friday’s stating with September 27, October 4, 11 and 18, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Paul R. Roberts II

P.O. Box 1459

Gadsden, AL. 35902

(256)543-8710

Attorney for Amber McCullough

September 27,

October 4, 11 and 18, 2019

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-19-900162-SJS

JENNIFER ABBOTT

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

WADE ABBOTT

DEFENDANT

TO: WADE ABBOTT

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: DR-19-900162-SJS

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Date this the 23rd day of August 2019

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm

Attorney for Petitioners

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)547-6328

September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/01/2019

2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

VIN:

3GNEK13T43G14639

2007 Dodge Magnum

VIN:

2D4FC47V07H842365

2017 Kenworth Construction

VIN:

1XKYDP9X4HJ127280

ER Towing and Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1549

September 27 and October 4, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following vehicles were taken into custody by AUTOW’S to which:

2005 HYUNDAI

ELANTRA

VIN:KMHD46D15U169976

2015 NISSAN ALTIMA

VIN:1N4AL3AP1FN908791

1998 BUICK LESABRE

VIN:1G4HR526WH498019

2009 NISSAN ROGUE

VIN:JN8AS58V49W440569

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE RD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 10/30/2019 at 10:00 AM. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the Seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call AUTOW’S at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the date of sale.

Autow’s Towing &

Recovery

217 4TH ST NW

Attalla AL 35954

Office: 256-490-7237

Fax: 866-285-4002

September 27 and October 4, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019

2003 Pontiac Grand AM

VIN:1G2NF52E23M553423

2001 Volvo V40

VIN:YV1VW29501F715027

ER Towing and

Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1549

October 4 and 11, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019

2002 Harley Davidson Flstci

VIN:1HD1BWB112Y056412

Acker’s Wrecker

1261 East Main Street

Centre, AL. 35960

256-927-8504

October 4 and 11, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019

2009 Buick Lucerne

VIN:1G4HD57M39U115027

Ron’s Body Shop

958 Sutton Bridge Road

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

256-442-2477

October 4 and 11, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019

1998 Subaru Forester

VIN:JF1SF6351WG780078

2004 Chevrolet Malibu

VIN:1G1ZS52F74F144639

1993 Chevrolet GMT-400

VIN:1GBGC24K0PE204330

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-613-8499

October 4 and 11, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019

1996 Chevrolet Tahoe

VIN:GNEK18R6TG160707

Dane McCauley

3109 Walden Road

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-691-6048

October 4 and 11, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019

2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

VIN: 2G1WJ15K469201754

Twenty Four Seven Towing & Recovery

1912 3rd Ave.

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-630-2015

October 4 and 11, 2019