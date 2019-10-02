Legals for 10/4 - 10/10/2019

___________________
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tonya Lynn Golden and Phillip Alan Golden to WinSouth Credit Union on the 14th day of November, 2012, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3376850 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 14th day of October, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:
A tract or parcel of land described as follows: Begin at the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian; thence East along the South line of said forty a distance of 313 feet; thence North and parallel with the West line of said forty a distance of 417.4 feet; thence West and parallel with the South line of said forty and the South line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter a distance of 626 feet; thence South and parallel with the East line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter 417.4 feet to a point in the South line of said Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; thence East and along the South line of said Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter 313 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, and a portion of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, all in Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, and lying and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to rights of Alabama Power Company as set out in Deed Records 5-J, page 210; 5-V, page 589; 7-K, page 211; and 509, page 558, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to public roads as now located through or across the same.
Also, to describe the point of beginning of a lot or parcel of land commence at the Southwest corner of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 29, T-12-S, R-7-E, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run in an Easterly direction and along the South line of said forty for a distance of 313 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 52’ to the left and run 39 feet to the Northerly line of Pineview Street and the point of beginning of the lands herein described. From said point of beginning continue along the previously described course for a distance of 378.4 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 52’ to the right and run 42.1 feet; thence deflect 81 degrees 38’ to the right and run 381.57 feet to a point in the Northerly line of Pineview Street; thence run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Pineview Street for a distance of 91.9 feet to the point of beginning, lying and being a portion of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 29, T-12-S, R-7-E, Etowah County, Alabama.
Less and except: To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees 00 minutes West, along the South line thereof, 313.00 feet to a point; thence run North 02 degrees 52 minutes West, parallel with the East line of said NE 1/4 of SW 1/4, 1.10 feet to a point in the North line of Pineview Avenue (60 ft. R/W), which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning, continue North 2 degrees 52 minutes West, 416.30 feet to a point; thence run North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 507.00 feet to a point; thence run South 02 degrees 52 minutes East, 378.68 feet to a point in aforesaid North line of Pineview Avenue; thence run along said North line with the following bearings and distances: South 88 degrees 48 minutes West, 217.64 feet; South 84 degrees 21 minutes West, 97.50 feet; South 80 degrees 17 minutes West, 89.03 feet and South 75 degrees 44 minutes West, 105.72 feet to the point of beginning, embracing portions of aforesaid NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 and portions of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, all in Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.
JONATHAN A. HUFFSTUTLER
Brunson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.C.
301 Broad Street
Gadsden, Alabama 35901
Phone 256-546-9205
September 20, 27 and October 4th, 2019
__________________
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 12, 2014 by Amos Ray Hill and Rhonda Hill, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC, and recorded in Instrument Number at 3406213 on August 21, 2014, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3487857 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on November 4, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:
Commence at a PK nail on the centerline of Hill Avenue (50’ R/W) marking the SE corner of NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East; thence North 02° 32’ 44” West 25 feet to a 1 1/2” pipe on the Northerly R/W of said Hill Avenue marking the SW corner of Lot 50 in Block 1 of the subdivision of J. L. Lay Property, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 92-93 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence South 87° 28’ 02” West 78.03 feet along said R/W to a 3/4” pipe; thence North 00° 18’ 19” East 102.38 feet to a 3/4” pipe; thence North 89° 16’ 12” West 32.16 feet to a 1/4” rod; thence North 02° 29’ 37” West 40.84 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (CA-497-LS), also being the point of beginning; thence continue North 02° 29’ 37” West 145.13 feet to a 1/4” rod on the Southerly R/W of Hicks Avenue (30’ R/W); thence North 87° 30’ 00” East 100 feet along said R/W to a 1/2” capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence continued North 87° 30’ 00” East 72.66 feet to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS); thence leaving said R/W South 02° 28’16” East 144.92 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence 87° 25’ 46” WEst 84.89 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence continued South 87° 25’ 46” West 87.73 feet to the point of beginning, and being subject to an alley as shown by the plat of J. L. Lay Subdivision to Glencoe, Alabama recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 92-93 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.
For informational purposes only, the property address is: 502 Hicks Ave, Glencoe, AL 35905.
Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns
Mortgagee or Transferee
SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-333-8107/ 19-018278
Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee
September 20, 27, and October 4, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Devane L. Riddlespur Husband desiree L. Riddlespur Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc, as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated March 25, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on March 30, 2016, as Instrument No. 3431859 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation in Instrument 3490031 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.
The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 18th day of November, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH, STATE OF ALABAMA, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS: LOTS 9 AND 10, BLOCK 5, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF BROOKLINE SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK D, PAGE 141, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS CONVEYED FROM LYNN MCCAIN, AS ATTORNEY-IN-FACT AND AUCTIONEER TO FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION, AS DESCRIBED IN DOC NO. 3350381, DATED 06/01/2011, RECOREDED 06/01/2011 IN ETOWAH COUNTY RECORDS.
PIN #: 10-07-35-4-000-097.000
Said property is commonly known as 806 Woodbine Ln, Gadsden, AL 35901.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
FT21@mccalla.com
File No. 9191319
www.foreclosurehotline.net
September 20, 27 and October 4, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Melonie L. Vinson, to Dennis Callahan and Margie Callahan dated September 2, 2010, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3439389, the undersigned mortgage owner, Dennis Callahan and Margie Callahan, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 21st day of October, 2019.during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:
Lot Number One (1) in Block B of Cherokee Estates, as recording in Plat Book “F”, Page 403, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; said property lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.
The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.
Dennis Callahan and Margie Callahan
Mortgage Owner
Brian Keith Copeland
Copeland and Copeland, LLC
Attorney for Owner
September 20, 27 and October 4, 2019
_________________
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 22, 2011, executed by Jeffrey Todd Cook, married man, and wife, Sonja Cook, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Homestar Financial Corp., which mortgage was recorded on September 23, 2011, in Instrument No. 3355647 and modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement in Instrument No. 3475855, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on November 13, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot Seven (7), Stone Haven Subdivision, Phase One, as shown in Plat Book L, Page 108, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Transferee
Robert J. Wermuth/cls
Stephens Millirons, P.C.
P.O. Box 307
Huntsville, Alabama 35804
Attorney for Mortgagee
October 4, 11, and 18, 2019
_________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carol Parker Griffith A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Superior Bank, its successors and assigns dated September 11, 2008; said mortgage being recorded on September 17, 2008, as Instrument No. 3301323 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Branch Banking and Trust Company in Instrument 3352267 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.
The undersigned, Branch Banking and Trust Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of November, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Two (2), Country Club Terrace a subdivision according to a map or plat thereof which is on file of record in the Office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “G”, Page 15, reference to which is hereby made in aid of and as part of this description.
Said property is commonly known as 201 Brookhaven Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY
as holder of said
mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
FT21@mccalla.com
File No. 929914
www.foreclosurehotline.net
October 4, 11 and 18, 2019
_________________
FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Allen Ragan and Lisa Ragan, as Mortgagor, to G & M Homes, LLC, as Mortgagee, dated October 19, 2017, and recorded as Instrument 3458118, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 25th day of October, 2019, the following described property to-wit:
Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number Two (2) and all that part of annulled Joy Avenue lying between the east lines of Lots Seven (7) and Eight (8) and the east right of way line of Appalachian Highway (otherwise known as Project SACP-2199-C), all in Block Two (2) of Morris Subdivision Number Two (2), according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “ F”, page 269,Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. n attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This the 2nd day of October, 2019.
G & M Homes, LLC, Mortgagee
/s/ James C. Inzer, III
Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC
Attorney for Mortgagee
October 4, 11 and 18, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
Patricia Anne Gaskin appointed Personal Representative on 08/28/2019 Estate of Jeneace Ashley deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
September 20, 27, and October 4, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
Joyce Roberts appointed Personal Representative on 08/29/2019 Estate of James A. Swafford deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
September 20, 27, and October 4, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
Venus Helen Deiter appointed Personal Representative on 09/12/2019 Estate of Mars Victor Daum deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
September 27, and October 4 and 11, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
Evelyn Hines-Redden appointed Personal Representative on 09/13/2019 Estate of Marjorie Gail Redden deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
September 27,
October 4 and 11, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
James Michael Hanvey appointed Personal Representative on 08/15/2019 Estate of Patsy Jean Roten Hanvey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
September 27,
October 4, and 11, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
Richard Charles McMurtrey appointed Personal Representative on 09/06/2019 Estate of Randall Keith McMurtrey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
September 27,
October 4 and 11, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
John Sharpton appointed Personal Representative on 09/16/2019 Estate of Billy Gene Sharpton deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
September 27,
October 4 and 11, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
Mary Barnes Marbut appointed Personal Representative on 09/12/2019 Estate of Mary Jane Whorton deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
September 27,
October 4 and 11, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
Kathy Diane Berry, Susan Burke and Pamela Love appointed Personal Representative on 09/16/2019 Estate of Chester Edwin Berry deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
September 27,
October 4 and 11, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
Sarantha Grigsby appointed Personal Representative on 09/10/2019 Estate of Mary Adeline Bailey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
September 27,
October 4 and 11, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
Beth Winningham appointed Personal Representative on 09/10/2019 Estate of Robert Joe Simmons deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
September 27,
October 4 and 11, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
Joe F. Nabors, Jr. appointed Personal Representative on 09/18/2019 Estate of Martha Nabors deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 4 and 11, and 18, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
Sheila Kay Smith Wordlaw appointed Personal Representative on 09/18/2019 Estate of John Walter Smith deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 4 and 11, and 18, 2019
_________________
FILE CLAIMS
Harols Roger Stephens appointed Personal Representative on 09/18/2019 Estate of Archie Woods deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
October 4 and 11, and 18, 2019
_________________
ORDINANCE
- O-30-19
REZONING 205 3RD STREET NORTH
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02-82, as amended, is hereby further amended by changing the zoning classification district for the following described properties from R-2, Multiple-Family Residence District, to B-2, General Business District:
Lots 27 and 28 of Block 5, Elmwood North Division, as same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “B,” Page 327, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama at a meeting held on September 24, 2019.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
October 4, 2019
_________________
RESOLUTION
- R-345-19
Ordering Abatement of Nuisance
Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at
625 SPRING STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:
The South Sixty-Five (65’) feet to Lots Seven (7) and Eight (8) in Block Three (3) of Ward’s Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, as made by C. S. Ward, according to the map or plat of said addition as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 53, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama. is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and
Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to LILLE MAE HOLLIS c/o JUANILIETA BENSON, 801 Nuckolls Street, Gadsden, AL, Estate of LILLIE M. COLLINS and her heirs: BEVERLY HOLLIS PAKER, ALFRED T. HOLLIS, NARFLEETA HOLLIS ECXFORD, 625 Spring Street, Gadsden, AL, 1004 Agricola Avenue, Gadsden, AL, and JUANALETA HOLLIS BENSON, 801 Nuckolls Street, Gadsden, AL.
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
- The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.
- The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on September 24, 2019.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
October 4, 2019
_________________
LEGAL NOTICE
McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. STPOA-2818(250) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 13 and ending on October 4, 2019. All claims should be filled at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden Alabama 35901 during this period.
September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-19-900519-CDR
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$21,462.00 U.S. Currency
Defendant
In Re:
CHRISTOPHER IRIS, MARVIN SIMMONS, CLIFFORD MATHIS, JEFFREY JACKSON, RANDALL BOATWRIGHT, JUSTIN BREWSTER, TERESA WHITAKER, TAROD HARVEY, DARIUS HICKS, LEWIS JONES, MALICH PATTERSON, RICHARD WALTON, JERMAINE FITZPATRICK, JEFFREY JACKSON, TOSTIG MOORE, BRANDON WINSTON, TABRELLE MOORE, ERIC LINDSEY, EDDIE LOWERY, DEMETRIE LINDSEY, JALYN BREWSTER, TRAVONTAY DUDLEY, ANTONIO KELLEY, JORDAN HIGGINS, SANDRA GOLDEN, XATHAN COOK, QUARTEZ MARSHALL, MALCOLM MARBURY, AKAISUS VAUGHN, GAVIN NELSON, APRIL GROSS, JAMI WRIGHT, THADEOUS STRONG, JEREMY PINKARD, COREY CARLISLE, DAVITICA SATCHER, BRANDON HALE, WILLIAM BROWN, MARLANDO HIGGINS, WILLIAM CRAIG, TERRANCE HEARD, MARK SALMON, KIESHA WOODS, DENEZ ANSLEY, JONATHON GOODRICH, TIFFANY HILLSMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEACH, MISTY RICHARDSON, AUTURO MAYO, TIMOTHY BURTON, DAVITICA SATCHER, GLEN WILLIAMS, JR., TRENTON THOMPSON.
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said
Complaint by the 15th day of November, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
DONE this the 8th day of July, 2019.
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
September 20, 27, October 4 and 11, 2019.
__________________
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-19-900768-SJS
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$18,933.00 U.S. Currency
2007 Ford Edge
VIN: 2FMDK48C37BBI2863
American Tactical Omni Hybrid
Serial # NS212802
Smith & Wesson SD9
Serial # FXJ792
Raven Arms
Serial # 1400548
DEFENDANT
In Re: Corey Dejuan Gilley
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY, VEHICLE AND FIREARMS:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle, currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
DONE this the 25th day of September, 2019.
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
October 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-19-900770-WBO
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
DEFENDANT
In Re: Mark Harrison Hill
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
DONE this the 25th day of September, 2019.
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
October 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019
__________________
LEGAL NOTICE
J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract City of Gadsden for South 11th Street, Brooke Avenue, Scenic Drive and Hooks Lake Road Resurfacing Project, Bid Request No. 3385. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019. All claims should be filed at J & D Enterprises, LLC, P.O. Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902 during this period.
September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019
__________________
PUBLICATION NOTICE
In the Matter of the Adoption of Debra Hazelwood
Notice to: Jarred Gann and/or Any unknown father
Address: Unknown
You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child born to Erin Bowman, a natural mother, set to be heard on November 12, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., was filed on the 26th day of July, 2019, alleging that the identity of the natural father is unknown of has been disclosed to the Court (or his whereabouts are not known), and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is January 11, 2010.
Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with J. Brian Huff, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902
Attorney for the Petitioner:
Brian Huff, Esquire
2320 Arlington Avenue South
Birmingham, AL. 35205
This 6th day of September 2019.
Scott W. Hassell
Probate Judge
September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019
__________________
PUBLICATIONNOTICE
In the Matter of the Adoption
Notice to: Nicola Shariazon Minor, Edward Earl Abernathy and any unknown or undisclosed father
Address: Unknown
You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child (born to Nicola Shariazon Minor), set to be heard on November 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., was filed on 27th day of June, 2019, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural mother, Nicola Shariazon Minor, are unknown, the whereabouts of the presumed father, Edward Earl Abernathy are unknown and the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. The minor child’s date of birth is January 12, 2018.
Please be advised that should you intend to context this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902.
Attorney for the Petitioner:
Thomas King, Esquire
128 S. 8th Street
Gadsden, AL. 35901
This the 6th day of September, 2019.
Scott W. Hassell
Probate Judge
September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019.
__________________
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
In the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama
Case No: CV-17-900978
Amber McCullough, et al,
Plaintiffs
VS.
Teresa Choate, et al,
Defendants
To: Teresa Choate, whose whereabouts are unknown. You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed by Amber McCullough, et al, seeking judgment for Civil Complaint for negligence and wantonness and other relief. You are required to file the original of your response to the Complaint with the Clerk of this Court within thirty (30) days after the last publication or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief sought by the Plaintiffs. The above notice will run once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks on Friday’s stating with September 27, October 4, 11 and 18, 2019.
Cassandra Johnson,
Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County
Paul R. Roberts II
P.O. Box 1459
Gadsden, AL. 35902
(256)543-8710
Attorney for Amber McCullough
September 27,
October 4, 11 and 18, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO.: DR-19-900162-SJS
JENNIFER ABBOTT
PLAINTIFF,
VS.
WADE ABBOTT
DEFENDANT
TO: WADE ABBOTT
You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: DR-19-900162-SJS
You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.
Date this the 23rd day of August 2019
Cassandra Johnson
Circuit Clerk
Jack Floyd, Esquire
Floyd Law Firm
Attorney for Petitioners
808 Chestnut Street
Gadsden, AL. 35901
(256)547-6328
September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/01/2019
2003 Chevrolet Avalanche
VIN:
3GNEK13T43G14639
2007 Dodge Magnum
VIN:
2D4FC47V07H842365
2017 Kenworth Construction
VIN:
1XKYDP9X4HJ127280
ER Towing and Recovery
1733 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL. 35901
256-547-1549
September 27 and October 4, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following vehicles were taken into custody by AUTOW’S to which:
2005 HYUNDAI
ELANTRA
VIN:KMHD46D15U169976
2015 NISSAN ALTIMA
VIN:1N4AL3AP1FN908791
1998 BUICK LESABRE
VIN:1G4HR526WH498019
2009 NISSAN ROGUE
VIN:JN8AS58V49W440569
Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE RD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 10/30/2019 at 10:00 AM. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the Seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call AUTOW’S at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the date of sale.
Autow’s Towing &
Recovery
217 4TH ST NW
Attalla AL 35954
Office: 256-490-7237
Fax: 866-285-4002
September 27 and October 4, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019
2003 Pontiac Grand AM
VIN:1G2NF52E23M553423
2001 Volvo V40
VIN:YV1VW29501F715027
ER Towing and
Recovery
1733 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL. 35901
256-547-1549
October 4 and 11, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019
2002 Harley Davidson Flstci
VIN:1HD1BWB112Y056412
Acker’s Wrecker
1261 East Main Street
Centre, AL. 35960
256-927-8504
October 4 and 11, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019
2009 Buick Lucerne
VIN:1G4HD57M39U115027
Ron’s Body Shop
958 Sutton Bridge Road
Rainbow City, AL. 35906
256-442-2477
October 4 and 11, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019
1998 Subaru Forester
VIN:JF1SF6351WG780078
2004 Chevrolet Malibu
VIN:1G1ZS52F74F144639
1993 Chevrolet GMT-400
VIN:1GBGC24K0PE204330
Hammett Towing
240 Wesson Lake Road
Attalla, AL. 35954
256-613-8499
October 4 and 11, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe
VIN:GNEK18R6TG160707
Dane McCauley
3109 Walden Road
Gadsden, AL. 35904
256-691-6048
October 4 and 11, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
VIN: 2G1WJ15K469201754
Twenty Four Seven Towing & Recovery
1912 3rd Ave.
Attalla, AL. 35954
256-630-2015
October 4 and 11, 2019