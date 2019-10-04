Gadsden City falls to James Clemens

Photo: Gadsden City’s C.J. Miller runs into a pair of James Clemens defenders during the Titans’ 62-7 loss in high school football on Thursday, Oct. 3, in Madison. (Bob Gathany/Preps@AL.com)

By Daniel Boyette/al.com

Chase Starling scored three rushing touchdowns in a 62-7 rout of visiting Gadsden City last Thursday (Oct. 3) in Madison.

Starling finished with 65 yards on nine attempts. He scored twice in the first half, with his 6-yarder capping the longest scoring drive of the game. Starling also put the finishing touches on the opening drive of the third quarter.

The Jets (4-2, 4-0 Class 7A, Region 4) forced six turnovers on the way to its fourth consecutive victory. Gadsden City (0-6, 0-4) turned the ball over on three of its first four possessions, and the Jets capitalized by building a 20-0 lead. James Clemens led 41-0 at halftime.

The Titans fumbled away a kick return after James Clemens went ahead 34-0 with 38 seconds left in the second quarter. The Jets recovered at the Titan 37-yard line and scored on a flea flicker on the next play, with Connor Cantrell hitting Tyrik Walker for a touchdown.

Gadsden City’s D’Javi Byers scored from three yards out with 1:32 left in the game.

The Titans travel to region rival Florence on Oct. 11.