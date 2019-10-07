Hokes Bluff grounds out Ashville in region action

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Austin Elder (55) and Darrian Meads (left) converge on Ashville quarterback Dylan Harris during the Eagles’ 35-14 Class 4A Region 6 victory on Oct. 4 at Ashville. (Alex Chaney)

Hokes Bluff amassed 535 total yards, including 340 on the ground, on the way to a 35-14 victory over Class 4A Region 6 rival Ashville on Oct. 4 at AHS.

After Ashville drew within 21-14 at halftime, the Eagles (4-2, 2-2) shut out the hosts in the second half. Hokes Bluff held Ashville to 80 yards rushing.

For Hokes Bluff, Darrian Meads rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, while Ashton Gulledge ran 11 times for 121 yards.

Gulledge completed 8 of 12 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Robison caught three passes for 38 yards.

Will Clemons and Hunter Burke each had eight tackles, while Gulledge had seven.

The Eagles opened the scoring with Meads’ 4-yard touchdown run at 8:17 of the first quarter. Jadan Burns kicked the first of his five extra points on the night.

Ashville tied the game at 7-7 with Luke Harris’ 13-yard TD and Nathan Williams PAT at 9:02 of the second period, but Meads’ 67-yard TD run a minute later and Gulledge’s 97-yard touchdown pass to Meads at 4:24 made it 21-17.

The Bulldogs trimmed their deficit to seven points with Luke Harris’ 18-yard scoring run with just under two minutes remaining until halftime.

Ashville never again crossed the goal line, however, and Gulledge’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Tristin Billingsley and Meads’ 59-yard TD in the third quarter put the game away for the Eagles.

For Ashville Dylan Harris was 19 for 30 in passing for 277 yards. Adrianne Hernandez and Luke Harris each had five receptions – Hernandez for 116 yards and Harris for 37 yards. Lane Tibbs caught four passes for 64 yards. Luke Harris led the Bulldogs on the ground with 52 yards on 10 carries.

For the Bulldogs (1-5, 0-4), Nathan Philips had 15 tackles, followed by Adrianne Hernandez and Lane Tibbs with six each and DeAndre Woods with five.

Both teams continue region play this Friday (Oct. 11). The Eagles visit Cleburne County, while the Bulldogs travel to Cherokee County.