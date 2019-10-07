Lady Panthers win 11th straight county volleyball title

Photo: The Southside High volleyball teams gathers for a photo after winning the Etowah County Schools Tournament last Saturday (Oct. 5) in Southside. Pictured, front row from left: Ziniah Hardy, Macey Herren, Bliss Brown, Samantha Hathcock, Hannah Rogers. Back row, from left: head coach Courtney Brothers, Makayla Moore, Maggie Bell, Macie Williams, Keelan Vice, Sydney Yancey, assistant coach Katie Handy. (Submitted photo)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Southside swept its was to an 11th straight Etowah County Schools Tournament title last Saturday (Oct. 5) in Southside.

The Class 5A No. 5 Lady Panthers (35-11) opened with a 25-15, 25-15 win over Hokes Bluff, followed by a 25-10, 25-12 semifinal victory over Sardis. Southside then beat Hokes Bluff, 25-18, 25-12 in the championship match.

For the Lady Panthers, Bliss Brown had 48 assists, seven kills, six digs and five aces; Macie Williams had 18 kills and three blocks; and Maggie Bell and Makayla Moore each had 13 kills. Brown, Williams, Bell and Moore made the all-tournament team along with Hokes Bluff’s Kristen Shields, Bethany Noah and Haleigh Cashman; Sardis’ Whitney Feemster and Lily Underwood; Glencoe’s Kaylee Knight and Aubrey Gray; West End’s Kayley Rae Dobbins; and Gaston’s Leelah Gibbs.

“I thought our girls came in and took care of business and did what they were supposed to do today,” said Southside head coach Courtney Brothers. “I’m really proud of our program this year for winning the county tournament championships with the varsity, junior varsity and junior high.”

Southside recently clinched the regular season area title and will host the Area 11 Tournament on Oct. 23.