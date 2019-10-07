Southside runners finish in top 10 at Jesse Owens Classic

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

A pair of Southside High runners finished in the top 10 and a Westbrook Christian runner made the top 25 last Saturday (Oct. 5) at the Jesse Owens Classic 5K at Indian Mounds Park in Oakville.

Ryan Maudsley (pictured above) came in second out of 530 runners in the boys Bronze division with a time of 16:31.53. Maudsley’s time was three seconds shy of winner Seba Bakoyema of LAMP.

In the girls Bronze division, Camryn Davis finished sixth out of 312 runners with a time of 20:12.78.

Out of 293 runners, Westbrook’s Asher Curp came in 22nd in the boys Green event with a time of 18:04.29.