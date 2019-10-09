Area football players recognized by AHSAA

Messenger file photo by Alex Chaney

Several local football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for the week of Oct. 4.

In Hokes Bluff’s 35-14 win over Ashville, senior quarterback Ashton Gulledge (pictured above) finished with 315 total yards. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 121 yards. Senior running back rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Ashville sophomore quarterback Dylan Harris was 19 for 30 in passing for 277 yards, while junior receiver Adrianne Hernandez had five receptions for 116 yards.

After starting quarterback Michael Rich left with an injury in the first quarter of Southside’s 42-6 win over Douglas, running backs Darryance Wofford and Carnel Davis alternated snaps out of the Wildcat formation to spark the Panthers’ their first victory of the season. Wofford carried the ball 19 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while Davis converted 10 carries into 167 yards and three scores.