Blue Devils ranked 10th in Oct. 9 ASWA football poll

Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Thompson 6-0 274
2. McGill-Toolen 6-0 221
3. Central-Phenix City 6-1 194
4. Hoover 5-1 175
5. Mountain Brook 6-0 141
6. Theodore 6-0 122
7. Sparkman 6-0 87
8. Prattville 5-1 49
9. Vestavia Hills 5-1 41
10. Austin 5-1 33
Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (6-1) 24, James Clemens (4-2) 6, Auburn (4-2) 1.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Saraland 7-0 288
2. Muscle Shoals 7-0 213
3. Oxford 6-0 193
4. Hueytown 6-0 166
5. Pinson Valley 4-2 138
6. Blount 5-1 96
7. Bessemer City 6-0 90
8. Opelika 5-1 75
9. St. Paul’s 4-1 47
10. Gardendale 6-1 20
Others receiving votes: Helena (5-1) 14, Stanhope Elmore (6-1) 10, Clay-Chalkville (4-2) 6, Athens (5-1) 5, Fort Payne (5-1) 5, Dothan (5-2) 2.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Jasper 6-0 281
2. Ramsay 6-1 219
3. Russellville 6-0 176
4. Bibb County 7-0 150
5. Madison Academy 5-1 146
6. Center Point 6-1 107
7. Pleasant Grove 5-1 81
8. Central-Clay Co. 4-2 58
9. Alexandria 5-0 56
10. Etowah 6-1 49
Others receiving votes: Faith-Mobile (6-0) 18, Mortimer Jordan (5-2) 13, Briarwood Chr. (4-2) 7, Jackson (5-1) 6, Rehobeth (6-1) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. UMS-Wright 6-0 288
2. American Christian 6-0 215
3. Catholic-Mont. 7-0 193
4. Northside 6-1 141
5. Jacksonville 5-2 140
6. Deshler 5-2 113
7. Brooks 4-2 89
8. Good Hope 5-1 62
9. Andalusia 4-3 31
10. Oneonta 4-2 26
Others receiving votes: Williamson (4-2) 23, Hokes Bluff (4-2) 12, Fayette County (5-2) 9, Anniston (3-3) 6, Escambia Co. (4-2) 6, Handley (4-2) 4, Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-4) 3, Fairview (4-2) 2, Lincoln (4-2) 2, Priceville (4-2) 2, Talladega (4-2) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Piedmont 6-0 275
2. Gordo 6-0 218
3. Pike County 6-0 196
4. Randolph County 5-1 150
5. Flomaton 5-1 141
6. Walter Wellborn 7-0 123
7. Pike Road 7-0 101
8. Providence Chr. 6-1 50
9. Midfield 4-1 41
10. Susan Moore 7-0 31
Others receiving votes: St. James (5-1) 22, Fultondale (5-1) 10, Geraldine (5-2) 5, Lauderdale County (6-1) 5.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 6-0 285
2. Luverne 6-0 214
3. Ohatchee 6-0 182
4. Reeltown 7-0 162
5. Leroy 5-1 138
6. Aliceville 5-1 101
7. Collinsville 5-1 82
8. Red Bay 6-0 74
9. G.W. Long 6-0 37
10. Addison 5-2 21
Others receiving votes: Ranburne (6-0) 19, Highland Home (5-1) 16, Abbeville (4-2) 10, J.U. Blacksher (6-1) 9, Colbert Co. (5-2) 5, Cottage Hill (5-1) 5, Goshen (5-1) 4, Ariton (5-2) 2, Cedar Bluff (5-1) 2.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Mars Hill Bible 6-0 285
2. Sweet Water 5-0 213
3. Lanett 6-0 188
4. Maplesville 5-1 159
5. Spring Garden 5-1 121
6. Decatur Heritage 7-0 108
7. Pickens County 5-1 101
8. Brantley 5-1 85
9. Isabella 6-0 45
10. South Lamar 5-1 41
Others receiving votes: Millry (5-1) 15, Appalachian (6-1) 3, Waterloo (6-1) 2, Donoho (4-1) 1, Valley Head (5-1) 1.
Blue Devils ranked 10th in Oct. 9 ASWA football poll
