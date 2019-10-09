Blue Devils ranked 10th in Oct. 9 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Thompson 6-0 274

2. McGill-Toolen 6-0 221

3. Central-Phenix City 6-1 194

4. Hoover 5-1 175

5. Mountain Brook 6-0 141

6. Theodore 6-0 122

7. Sparkman 6-0 87

8. Prattville 5-1 49

9. Vestavia Hills 5-1 41

10. Austin 5-1 33

Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (6-1) 24, James Clemens (4-2) 6, Auburn (4-2) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Saraland 7-0 288

2. Muscle Shoals 7-0 213

3. Oxford 6-0 193

4. Hueytown 6-0 166

5. Pinson Valley 4-2 138

6. Blount 5-1 96

7. Bessemer City 6-0 90

8. Opelika 5-1 75

9. St. Paul’s 4-1 47

10. Gardendale 6-1 20

Others receiving votes: Helena (5-1) 14, Stanhope Elmore (6-1) 10, Clay-Chalkville (4-2) 6, Athens (5-1) 5, Fort Payne (5-1) 5, Dothan (5-2) 2.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Jasper 6-0 281

2. Ramsay 6-1 219

3. Russellville 6-0 176

4. Bibb County 7-0 150

5. Madison Academy 5-1 146

6. Center Point 6-1 107

7. Pleasant Grove 5-1 81

8. Central-Clay Co. 4-2 58

9. Alexandria 5-0 56

10. Etowah 6-1 49

Others receiving votes: Faith-Mobile (6-0) 18, Mortimer Jordan (5-2) 13, Briarwood Chr. (4-2) 7, Jackson (5-1) 6, Rehobeth (6-1) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 6-0 288

2. American Christian 6-0 215

3. Catholic-Mont. 7-0 193

4. Northside 6-1 141

5. Jacksonville 5-2 140

6. Deshler 5-2 113

7. Brooks 4-2 89

8. Good Hope 5-1 62

9. Andalusia 4-3 31

10. Oneonta 4-2 26

Others receiving votes: Williamson (4-2) 23, Hokes Bluff (4-2) 12, Fayette County (5-2) 9, Anniston (3-3) 6, Escambia Co. (4-2) 6, Handley (4-2) 4, Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-4) 3, Fairview (4-2) 2, Lincoln (4-2) 2, Priceville (4-2) 2, Talladega (4-2) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Piedmont 6-0 275

2. Gordo 6-0 218

3. Pike County 6-0 196

4. Randolph County 5-1 150

5. Flomaton 5-1 141

6. Walter Wellborn 7-0 123

7. Pike Road 7-0 101

8. Providence Chr. 6-1 50

9. Midfield 4-1 41

10. Susan Moore 7-0 31

Others receiving votes: St. James (5-1) 22, Fultondale (5-1) 10, Geraldine (5-2) 5, Lauderdale County (6-1) 5.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 6-0 285

2. Luverne 6-0 214

3. Ohatchee 6-0 182

4. Reeltown 7-0 162

5. Leroy 5-1 138

6. Aliceville 5-1 101

7. Collinsville 5-1 82

8. Red Bay 6-0 74

9. G.W. Long 6-0 37

10. Addison 5-2 21

Others receiving votes: Ranburne (6-0) 19, Highland Home (5-1) 16, Abbeville (4-2) 10, J.U. Blacksher (6-1) 9, Colbert Co. (5-2) 5, Cottage Hill (5-1) 5, Goshen (5-1) 4, Ariton (5-2) 2, Cedar Bluff (5-1) 2.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Mars Hill Bible 6-0 285

2. Sweet Water 5-0 213

3. Lanett 6-0 188

4. Maplesville 5-1 159

5. Spring Garden 5-1 121

6. Decatur Heritage 7-0 108

7. Pickens County 5-1 101

8. Brantley 5-1 85

9. Isabella 6-0 45

10. South Lamar 5-1 41

Others receiving votes: Millry (5-1) 15, Appalachian (6-1) 3, Waterloo (6-1) 2, Donoho (4-1) 1, Valley Head (5-1) 1.