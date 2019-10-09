Lady Cardinals go 3-1 at Indiana tournament

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Gadsden State went 3-1 at the Showdown on the Wabash Tournament last weekend in Vincennes, Ind.

The Lady Cardinals (18-7) opened the tournament on Oct. 4 with a 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-13 win over St. Louis (Mo.) Community College, followed by a 25-15, 19-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-7 victory over Marshalltown (Ia.) Community College.

Last Saturday (Oct. 5), Gadsden State lost to Vincennes (Ind.) University, 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 16-25, 5-15 before rebounding with a 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23 win over Wabash Valley (Ill.) Community College.

For the tournament for the Lady Cardinals, Madelyn Massey had 159 assists and 34 digs; Jaylyn Freeman had 138 digs and 10 aces; Taylor Spradley (pictured above) had 91 kills and 17 digs; Aubrey Pope had 51 digs, 49 kills and five aces; Shelby Bates had 43 digs and five aces; Morgan McClendon had 32 kills; Zoe Busbee had 24 kills and 18 digs; Gracie West had 19 digs; Grace Nolan and Joanie Lang each had 14 digs; Brooke Murphy had 13 assists; Landry Bussey had 12 kills and 12 digs; and Leigh Anna Tralongo had 10 aces.