In & around SEC football - Week 7 previews

By Cole Frederick/Sports Correspondent

Auburn Week 6 Review

Auburn submitted its worst offensive performance of the season in a 24-13 loss at Florida last Saturday, Oct. 5, in Gainesville. Quarterback Bo Nix completed only 11 of his 27 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, while the Tigers only recorded 124 yards rushing. It was an ugly game on both sides as the teams combined for eight turnovers, but Lamical Perine’s 88-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Gators. Auburn dropped to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Tigers will enjoy a much-needed open week be-fore traveling to Fayetteville on Oct. 19 to take on Arkansas.

SEC football standings

1. Georgia (5-0, 2-0)

2. Alabama (5-0, 2-0)

3. LSU (5-0, 1-0)

4. Florida (6-0, 3-0)

5. Auburn (5-1, 2-1)

6. Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1)

7. Missouri (4-1, 1-0)

8. Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1)

9. South Carolina (2-3, 1-2)

10. Ole Miss (3-3, 2-1)

11. Kentucky (2-3, 0-3)

12. Vanderbilt (1-4, 0-3)

13. Arkansas (2-3, 0-2)

14. Tennessee (1-4, 0-2)

Week 7 Previews and Predictions

Week 6: 3-2; season: 44-12

Game of the Week: Florida at LSU (-13.5). Thanks to its defense, Florida passed its biggest test of the season in a 24-13 win over Auburn last week. The Gators must regroup quickly, however, as they are heading into Baton Rouge to face one of the best teams in the country. LSU has been electric offensively thus far this season, and quarterback Joe Burrow is playing like an early-season Heisman contender. Florida has one of the best defenses in the country but will face its first major challenge on Saturday. Prediction: LSU 31, Florida 13.

South Carolina at Georgia (-24.5). After a sluggish first half, Georgia dominated Tennessee and controlled the second half of the game to remain unbeaten on the year. The final score of 43-14 doesn’t indicate how competitive Tennessee kept the game, and the Bulldogs will need to be sharper on Saturday as they face a South Carolina team that has had an extra week to prepare. Prediction: Georgia 41, South Carolina 16.

Mississippi State at Tennessee (+7). Jeremy Pruitt’s Volunteers looked better against Georgia, but the end result was a 29-point thumping at home. With a road game at Alabama on deck, Pruitt needs a win to quiet the storm before the next week’s almost guaranteed loss. Mississippi State had a week to recover from the Bulldogs’ blowout loss at Auburn, and they should look much better on Saturday. Prediction: Mississippi State 27, Tennessee 19.

Alabama at Texas A&M (+16.5). Before the season, this looked like a potential marquee matchup between two contenders. However, Texas A&M stumbled out of the gate and lost to Clemson and Auburn, and the Aggies did not look impressive in a win over Arkansas. Both teams have had an extra week to prepare, but these coaches already know each other well. Jimbo Fisher is a former Nick Saban assistant, and they’ve squared off against each other in each of the last two seasons. The Aggies likely will not have much success defending Alabama’s passing attack and will need quarterback Kellen Mond to play the best game of his career for A&M to have a chance. Prediction: Alabama 48, Texas A&M 30.

UNLV at Vanderbilt (-14.5). Last week’s matchup against Ole Miss should have been a winnable game for the Commodores, but they were abysmal on both sides of the ball. There are not many opportunities for wins left on Vanderbilt’s schedule. A victory this weekend is imperative for the Commodores, or else their season will get ugly in a hurry. Prediction: Vanderbilt 33, UNLV 13.

Ole Miss at Missouri (-12). The Tigers suffered an atrocious loss in the season opener at Wyoming but rebounded with four straight wins. Quarterback Kelly Bryant suffered a leg injury in last week’s win at Troy but is expected to play against the Rebels. Ole Miss earned its second conference victory of the year last weekend, and an upset in Columbia would put them on a path to the postseason. Prediction: Missouri 34, Ole Miss 26.

Arkansas at Kentucky (-6.5). Neither the Razorbacks nor the Wildcats have started the year particularly well, but this Saturday is a great opportunity for both squads to get back on the right track. Kentucky has the better chance to reach a bowl game but the Wildcats cannot afford to let this one slip away. Prediction: Kentucky 24, Arkansas 20.