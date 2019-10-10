Legals for 10/11 - 10/17/19

_________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 22, 2011, executed by Jeffrey Todd Cook, married man, and wife, Sonja Cook, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Homestar Financial Corp., which mortgage was recorded on September 23, 2011, in Instrument No. 3355647 and modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement in Instrument No. 3475855, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on November 13, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Seven (7), Stone Haven Subdivision, Phase One, as shown in Plat Book L, Page 108, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

October 4, 11, and 18, 2019

_________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carol Parker Griffith A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Superior Bank, its successors and assigns dated September 11, 2008; said mortgage being recorded on September 17, 2008, as Instrument No. 3301323 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Branch Banking and Trust Company in Instrument 3352267 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Branch Banking and Trust Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of November, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Two (2), Country Club Terrace a subdivision according to a map or plat thereof which is on file of record in the Office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “G”, Page 15, reference to which is hereby made in aid of and as part of this description.

Said property is commonly known as 201 Brookhaven Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 929914

www.foreclosurehotline.net

October 4, 11 and 18, 2019

_________________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Allen Ragan and Lisa Ragan, as Mortgagor, to G & M Homes, LLC, as Mortgagee, dated October 19, 2017, and recorded as Instrument 3458118, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 25th day of October, 2019, the following described property to-wit:

Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number Two (2) and all that part of annulled Joy Avenue lying between the east lines of Lots Seven (7) and Eight (8) and the east right of way line of Appalachian Highway (otherwise known as Project SACP-2199-C), all in Block Two (2) of Morris Subdivision Number Two (2), according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “ F”, page 269,Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. n attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 2nd day of October, 2019.

G & M Homes, LLC, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

October 4, 11 and 18, 2019

_________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Christa F Hill & Christopher M Hill, Wife and Husband, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on the 10th day of April, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3293472; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Successor by Merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 03, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot(s) 58-61, Block D, Clyde Burke Addition to Attalla, Alabama according to the Map or Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book E, Page 174 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

Being one and the same property as that described in Mortgage recorded in Instrument No. 3293472.

Property street address for informational purposes: 317 Hale St SE, Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Successor by Merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 11/14/2019 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

281592

October 11, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Venus Helen Deiter appointed Personal Representative on 09/12/2019 Estate of Mars Victor Daum deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27, and October 4 and 11, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Evelyn Hines-Redden appointed Personal Representative on 09/13/2019 Estate of Marjorie Gail Redden deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27, and October 4 and 11, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

James Michael Hanvey appointed Personal Representative on 08/15/2019 Estate of Patsy Jean Roten Hanvey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27, and October 4, and 11, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Richard Charles McMurtrey appointed Personal Representative on 09/06/2019 Estate of Randall Keith McMurtrey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27, and October 4 and 11, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

John Sharpton appointed Personal Representative on 09/16/2019 Estate of Billy Gene Sharpton deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27, and October 4 and 11, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Barnes Marbut appointed Personal Representative on 09/12/2019 Estate of Mary Jane Whorton deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27, and October 4 and 11, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Kathy Diane Berry, Susan Burke and Pamela Love appointed Personal Representative on 09/16/2019 Estate of Chester Edwin Berry deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27, and October 4 and 11, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Sarantha Grigsby appointed Personal Representative on 09/10/2019 Estate of Mary Adeline Bailey deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27, and October 4 and 11, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Beth Winningham appointed Personal Representative on 09/10/2019 Estate of Robert Joe Simmons deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 27, and October 4 and 11, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Joe F. Nabors, Jr. appointed Personal Representative on 09/18/2019 Estate of Martha Nabors deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 4 and 11, and 18, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Sheila Kay Smith Wordlaw appointed Personal Representative on 09/18/2019 Estate of John Walter Smith deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 4 and 11, and 18, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Harols Roger Stephens appointed Personal Representative on 09/18/2019 Estate of Archie Woods deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 4 and 11, and 18, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Preston Vickers appointed Personal Representative on 10/02/2019 Estate of Lois Annette Vickers deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 11, 18 and 25, 2019

_________________

RESOLUTION NO. R-351-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

411 ALLEN STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 6 in Block “G”, of Miller Highlands Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 31, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to HIL ENTERPRISES, LLC, c/o WALT HIGGINS and JOANN HIGGINS, 310 Augusta Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35903, KAYTE LANDERS, 199 Highway 165, Phenix City, Alabama 36869.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 1, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 11, 2019

_________________

RESOLUTION NO. R-352-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1904 ADAMS STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

The East Half (E1/2) of Lots Numbers Nine (9) and Ten (10), in Block Number Twenty-Six (26), of Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 314 and 315, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to JOSE C. VIDES, 2883 County Road 386, Boaz, Alabama 35957, 1904 Adams Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35904, certain mortgage in favor of ETOWAH STEEL WORKERS CREDIT UNION in the name of GLENDA WELLS, 320 N Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, TERRY WELLS, 2883 County Road 386, Boaz, Alabama 35957.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 1, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900519-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$21,462.00 U.S. Currency

Defendant

In Re:

CHRISTOPHER IRIS, MARVIN SIMMONS, CLIFFORD MATHIS, JEFFREY JACKSON, RANDALL BOATWRIGHT, JUSTIN BREWSTER, TERESA WHITAKER, TAROD HARVEY, DARIUS HICKS, LEWIS JONES, MALICH PATTERSON, RICHARD WALTON, JERMAINE FITZPATRICK, JEFFREY JACKSON, TOSTIG MOORE, BRANDON WINSTON, TABRELLE MOORE, ERIC LINDSEY, EDDIE LOWERY, DEMETRIE LINDSEY, JALYN BREWSTER, TRAVONTAY DUDLEY, ANTONIO KELLEY, JORDAN HIGGINS, SANDRA GOLDEN, XATHAN COOK, QUARTEZ MARSHALL, MALCOLM MARBURY, AKAISUS VAUGHN, GAVIN NELSON, APRIL GROSS, JAMI WRIGHT, THADEOUS STRONG, JEREMY PINKARD, COREY CARLISLE, DAVITICA SATCHER, BRANDON HALE, WILLIAM BROWN, MARLANDO HIGGINS, WILLIAM CRAIG, TERRANCE HEARD, MARK SALMON, KIESHA WOODS, DENEZ ANSLEY, JONATHON GOODRICH, TIFFANY HILLSMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEACH, MISTY RICHARDSON, AUTURO MAYO, TIMOTHY BURTON, DAVITICA SATCHER, GLEN WILLIAMS, JR., TRENTON THOMPSON.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said

Complaint by the 15th day of November, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 8th day of July, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 20, 27, and October 4 and 11, 2019.

__________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900768-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$18,933.00 U.S. Currency

2007 Ford Edge

VIN: 2FMDK48C37BBI2863

American Tactical Omni Hybrid

Serial # NS212802

Smith & Wesson SD9

Serial # FXJ792

Raven Arms

Serial # 1400548

DEFENDANT

In Re: Corey Dejuan Gilley

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY, VEHICLE AND FIREARMS:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle, currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 25th day of September, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900770-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

DEFENDANT

In Re: Mark Harrison Hill

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 25th day of September, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

In the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Case No: CV-17-900978

Amber McCullough, et al,

Plaintiffs

VS.

Teresa Choate, et al,

Defendants

To: Teresa Choate, whose whereabouts are unknown. You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed by Amber McCullough, et al, seeking judgment for Civil Complaint for negligence and wantonness and other relief. You are required to file the original of your response to the Complaint with the Clerk of this Court within thirty (30) days after the last publication or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief sought by the Plaintiffs. The above notice will run once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks on Friday’s stating with September 27, October 4, 11 and 18, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Paul R. Roberts II

P.O. Box 1459

Gadsden, AL. 35902

(256)543-8710

Attorney for Amber McCullough

September 27, and October 4, 11 and 18, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019

2003 Pontiac Grand AM

VIN:1G2NF52E23M553423

2001 Volvo V40

VIN:YV1VW29501F715027

ER Towing and

Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1549

October 4 and 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019

2002 Harley Davidson Flstci

VIN:1HD1BWB112Y056412

Acker’s Wrecker

1261 East Main Street

Centre, AL. 35960

256-927-8504

October 4 and 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019

2009 Buick Lucerne

VIN:1G4HD57M39U115027

Ron’s Body Shop

958 Sutton Bridge Road

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

256-442-2477

October 4 and 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019

1998 Subaru Forester

VIN:JF1SF6351WG780078

2004 Chevrolet Malibu

VIN:1G1ZS52F74F144639

1993 Chevrolet GMT-400

VIN:1GBGC24K0PE204330

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-613-8499

October 4 and 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019

1996 Chevrolet Tahoe

VIN:GNEK18R6TG160707

Dane McCauley

3109 Walden Road

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-691-6048

October 4 and 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/08/2019

2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

VIN: 2G1WJ15K469201754

Twenty Four Seven Towing & Recovery

1912 3rd Ave.

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-630-2015

October 4 and 11, 2019

_________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/15/2019

2004 Toyota Tacoma

VIN:5TEGN92NX4Z367958

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-613-8499

October 11 and 18, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/15/2019

2009 Dodge Challenger

VIN: 2B3LJ54TX9H629786

Twenty Four Seven Towing and Recovery

1207 Gault Ave. S

Fort Payne, AL. 35967

256-630-2015

October 11 and 18, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/15/2019

2001 Chevrolet Silverado

VIN:1GCHK23162F160686

One Stop Automotive

112 21st Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-441-0984

October 11 and 18, 2019