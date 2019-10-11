My amazing Granny Dillard and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program

By Vicki Scott

This past Saturday was a day of goofing off and playing around with my old articles that my mom had put in a scrapbook. Several ideas for book No. 2 have been swimming around in my head, and I was brainstorming which approach to take. In these old articles, I found one about R.S.V.P.

My great-grandmother, Ethel Mae (Granny) Dillard was presented with an award at a dinner from the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, or R.S.V.P. She received a plaque and a large print Bible in appreciation for her volunteer work with the organization. I do not know when she received this award, as she passed away in 1998. What an honor for her!

R.S.V.P. in Gadsden gives a dinner every year for our volunteers here at George Wallace Senior Center in Glencoe. R.S.V.P is a national program that has approximately 350 active volunteers who provide many kinds of community services. Volunteers age 55 and older provides services ranging from making phones to providing free tax service. When I noticed that my granny was an active volunteer for R.S.V.P., I felt a family connection.

My granny was a very active woman who lived all 87 years of her life for the Lord. She wore a bun on her head with the hair that was never cut. She was at least three-fourths Cherokee Indian with all the characteristics. She married my great-granddaddy and helped raise my granddaddy and his brother and sister, as her own children. Granny Dillard gave birth to five more daughters, each one of whom reminded me of Pocahontas. One of Granny’s granddaughters was in a teen magazine because she was so beautiful. My Granny Dillard taught me to make fried pies. She was very wise and amazing. She and Papa ran a store that supported eight children.

Another book idea is in the making. I just cannot catch a break and make up my mind.

I am not sure how long R.S.V.P. has been in operation, but I know there are many benefits involved to both the volunteers and the people who receive their service. It is with great honor to know that my great-grandmother was a part of such a wonderful program, and I praise God for it. Thanks, y’all!