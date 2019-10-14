Area athletes recognized by AHSAA

Messenger file photo by Colin Edwards

Several local football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for the week of Oct. 11.

Westbrook Christian had a trio of 100-yard rushers in the Warriors’ 42-0 win over Gaston. Karmichael Cattling (pictured above) gained 126 yards on 16 carries, John Reese Bellew ran six times for 114 yards and Asher Keck finished with 103 yards on 12 attempts. Westbrook finished with 462 total yards while holding the Bulldogs to 146. Quarterback Will Noles had a hand in five of the Warriors’ six touchdowns. The senior quarterback passed for three scores and ran for two more. He was 6 for 8 in passing for 65 yards and had four rushes for 50 yards. Carson Wiggins had two interceptions for Westbrook, both of which led to touchdowns.

Hokes Bluff senior quarterback Ashton Gulledge finished with 148 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 43-0 win over Cleburne County. The senior quarterback was 4-of-5 in passing for 64 yards and a touchdown and had eight carries for 84 yards and three TDs. He also had an interception, a sack and two tackles for losses on defense. Senior running back Darrian Meads finished with 203 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the Eagles’ 43-0 win over Cleburne County.

Etowah junior quarterback Brady Troup completed 6-of-7 passes for 143 yards and touchdown passes of 60 and 45 yards, all in the first half, in the Blue Devils’ 35-0 region win over Douglas.