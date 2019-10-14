Ashville finishes second, third at Creekbank 5K

Photo courtesy of Becky Staples

The Ashville High girls finished second and the Ashville boys placed third at the Creekbank Invitational 5K last Saturday (Oct. 12) at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

The Lady Bulldogs posted a runner-up average time of 23:00, with Taylor Knight (pictured above) taking fourth place with a time of 20:56.23. Gadsden City’s Catherine Clements was shortly behind Knight at 21:00.95, good enough for sixth place.

The Ashville boys averaged 18:57.16, with the top performance coming from Wyatt Knight’s fourth-place effort of 17:07.19.

Five Ashville runners finished in the top 25 – Meghan McCarthy (18th, 22:27.35), Callie Stewart (23rd, 23:27.75) and Molly Northam (25th, 23:39.21) for the girls and Joe Stevens (11th, 18:25.22) and Cesar Segura (15th, 18:48.97) for the boys.

Gadsden City’s Tanner Rice placed 18th (19:07.24) in the boys event.