Blue Devils, Conquerors notch wins

Etowah defeated Douglas, 35-0, in Class 5A Region 6 action last Friday (Oct. 11) at DHS.

For the No. 10 Blue Devils (7-1, 4-0), Brady Troup (pictured above) threw two touchdown passes and Davis ran for another two scores. Etowah hosts Alexandria this Friday (Oct. 18) to determine the region title.

Coosa Christian earned its first win of the season with a 36-20 win over Class 1A, Region 7 rival Gaylesville last Friday (Oct. 11). The Trojans (1-6, 0-4) built a halftime 12-0 lead at before the Conquerors (1-6, 1-3) outscored Gaylesville 36-8 in the second half. Coosa hosts region rival Woodville this Friday (Oct. 18).

Glencoe fell to Class 3A No. 1 Piedmont, 64-7, last Friday (Oct. 11) in a Class 2A, Region 6 game at Piedmont. Tristen Cox scored the Yellow Jackets’ lone touchdown. Glencoe (0-7, 0-5) travels to region rival Weaver this Friday (Oct. 18).

West End lost to Class 2A, Region 6 rival Ranburne, 68-26, last Friday (Oct. 11). The Patriots (1-6, 0-4) visit region foe and Etowah County neighbor Gaston this Friday (Oct. 18).