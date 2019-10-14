Eagles fly past Heflin, 43-0

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Jaylen Robinson catches a pass over Cleburne County’s Samuel Groce during the Eagles’ 43-0 victory last Friday (Oct. 11) in Heflin. (Alex Chaney)

Darrian Meads rushed for over 200 yards and Ashton Gulledge scored three touchdown passes in Hokes Bluff’s 43-0 Class 4A, Region 6 victory over Cleburne County last Friday (Oct. 11) in Heflin.

The Eagles (5-2, 3-2) accumulated 434 yards of offense while holding the Tigers to 112.

Meads finished with 203 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while Gulledge contributed 148 total yards. The senior quarterback was 4-of-5 in passing for 64 yards and a touchdown and had eight carries for 84 yards and three scores. He also had an interception, a sack and two tackles for losses on defense. Jalen Robinson caught a 23-yard touchdown pass.

Hunter Burke led Hokes Bluff defensively with six tackles.

The Eagles host Cherokee County this Friday (Oct. 18) in region play.