Local runners medal at Pleasant Valley 5K

Messenger file photo by C his McCarthy

The Southside High girls and boys’ cross country teams placed second and third, respectively, at the Pleasant Valley Twilight 5K on Oct. 10.

With an average time of 23:31.05, the Lady Panthers finished only eight seconds behind event winner Pleasant Valley. Camryn Davis (pictured above) posted the Southside’s only top 10 showing with a runner-up time of 21:53.83.

The Southside boys also had a tight finish, as just 15 seconds separated the Panthers’ average time of 18:51.79 to first place White Plains’ 18:36.18. Pleasant Valley was runner-up with an average time of 18:46.60.

Three Panthers had top 10 showings – Ryan Maudsley in third (17:50.81), Mason Williamson in seventh (18:39.00) and Luke Holcombe in 10th (18:48.09).

Helped by Katie Giles’ fourth-place time of 22:18.20, the Glencoe girls came in fifth with an average time of 25:04.44. Also finishing in the girls’ top 10 was Gadsden City’s Catherine Clements, who came in sixth (22:40.49).

The Gadsden City boys came in sixth (21:57.67), while the Glencoe boys came in ninth (22:39.71).

Local top 25 girls finishers were Southside’s Zoie Menk (11th, 23:15.45), Glencoe’s Anna Beth Giles (15th, 23:32.10), Southside’s Peyton Abernathy (16th, 23:39.87), Southside’s Alexis Valentine (17th, 23:55.95), Southside’s Lanora Hill (22nd, 24:50.11) and Glencoe’s Sara Iida (23nd, 25:02.07).

In the boys’ 5K, Southside’s Parker Cunningham (19:25.04) and Hayden Tucker (19:35.98) came in 19th and 21st, respectively.