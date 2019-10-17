Legals for 10/18 - 10/24/2019

_________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carol Parker Griffith A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Superior Bank, its successors and assigns dated September 11, 2008; said mortgage being recorded on September 17, 2008, as Instrument No. 3301323 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Branch Banking and Trust Company in Instrument 3352267 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Branch Banking and Trust Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of November, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Two (2), Country Club Terrace a subdivision according to a map or plat thereof which is on file of record in the Office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “G”, Page 15, reference to which is hereby made in aid of and as part of this description.

Said property is commonly known as 201 Brookhaven Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST

COMPANY

as holder of said

mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 929914

www.foreclosurehotline.net

October 4, 11 and 18, 2019

_________________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Allen Ragan and Lisa Ragan, as Mortgagor, to G & M Homes, LLC, as Mortgagee, dated October 19, 2017, and recorded as Instrument 3458118, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 25th day of October, 2019, the following described property to-wit:

Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number Two (2) and all that part of annulled Joy Avenue lying between the east lines of Lots Seven (7) and Eight (8) and the east right of way line of Appalachian Highway (otherwise known as Project SACP-2199-C), all in Block Two (2) of Morris Subdivision Number Two (2), according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “ F”, page 269,Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. n attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 2nd day of October, 2019.

G & M Homes, LLC, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

October 4, 11 and 18, 2019

_________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 25, 2014, executed by Kevin D. Blackwell and Tana T. Blackwell, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, which mortgage was recorded on October 2, 2014, in Instrument No. 3408159, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Renasant Bank, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 16, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

For a point of beginning, commence at the North line of the South ½ of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, also known as the East right of way line of Alford Bend Road, formerly known as Fitts-Ferry Jacksonville Public Road; thence run South along the East right of way line of Alford Bend Road a distance of 251.80 feet to the point of beginning; thence deflect left 01 degrees 10 minutes 00 seconds and continue along the East right of way line of Alford Bend Road a distance of 113.09 feet to a point; thence deflect left 87 degrees 56 minutes 08 seconds and leaving said right of way run Easterly a distance of 186.54 feet to a point; thence deflect left 92 degrees 03 minutes 52 seconds and run Northerly a distance of 119. 79 feet to an iron pin found on the South right of way line of Godfrey Drive; thence deflect left 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds and run Westerly along the South right of way line of Godfrey Drive a distance of 186.42 feet to the point of beginning. Said tract embracing a portion of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Renasant Bank

Transferee

The sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on the 16th day of July, 2019; was further postponed on the 17th day of September, 2019, by public announcement being made at the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on the 3rd day of December, 2019, at the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

October 18, 2019

_________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Jayson J. Maxwell and Kim Maxwell, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) (solely as nominee for Lender, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 31st day of July, 2009, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3317734; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) (solely as nominee for Lender, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage by virtue of that certain Corporate Assignment of Mortgage dated December 13, 2012 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3378583. The undersigned, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on November 18, 2019, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 66, 67, 68 and 69 in Block “A” of Druid Park, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 343, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49820.341

ATTORNEYS FOR

ASSIGNEE REGIONS BANK DBA

REGIONS

MORTGAGE

October 18, 25 and November 1, 2019

_________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Terry Rigsby and Nedra Rigsby, husband and wife, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, to American Family Mortgage LLC, on June 2, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Book 2004, Page 22956, and said mortgage being re-recorded at Book 2018, Page 29170; and subsequently transferred to Corporate Billing Inc.; and subsequently transferred to Homecoming Financial Network, Inc.; and subsequently transferred to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., it`s successors and assigns; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N. A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-KR2; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-KR2, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on November 18, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A part of the NW ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 19, Township 11 South, Range 3 East, Blount County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: From a capped iron pin found (CE Hopper) at the southwest corner of said NW ¼ of SW ¼ ; thence N 87° 37` 04” East, 230.20 feet to a capped iron set (Ashville CA514LS) on the North margin of J & K Drive, and the Point of Beginning; thence leaving road margin run N 00° 00` 00” East, 263.80 feet to a capped iron set (Ashville CA514LS); thence S 76° 18` 30” East 59.16 feet to a fence; thence along fence as follows: S 86° 09` 35” East, 118.18 feet to fence corner; S 03° 34` 11” West, 167.65 feet; S 23° 43`11” East, 14.10 feet; S 33° 16` 05” East, 71.80 feet to a capped iron set (Ashville CA514LS) on the North margin of J & K Drive; thence S 89° 33` 37” West, 210.02 feet along road margin to the Point of Beginning. Containing 1.00 acres more or less.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-KR2

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

October 18, 25 and November 1, 2019

_________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Geneva Patterson An Unmarried Woman Terry Dewitt Patterson A Married Man Cynthia Dawn Hereford A Married Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for PHH Mortgage Services, its successors and assigns dated April 15, 2009; said mortgage being recorded on April 21, 2009, as Instrument No. 3312125 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3491766 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 3rd day of December, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THOSE PORTIONS OF LOTS NUMBER FOUR (4) AND FIVE (5) WHICH LIE SOUTH OR SOUTHWEST OF THE RABBITTOWN HIGHWAY IN THE DIVISION OF THE ESTATE OF A. H. AND MARGIA SMITH LANDS IN FRACTION “E”, SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “G”, PAGE 47, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1106 Rabbittown Road, Glencoe, AL 35905.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9201819

www.foreclosurehotline.net

October 18, 25 and November 1, 2019

_________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mark A. Gidley, a married man joined herein by Tammy M. Gidley, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Colonial Bank, on the 29th day of September, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3302390; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on December 19, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 16, Stonehedge Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 50, in the Judge of Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 208 Cambridge Ln, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

262157

October 18, 25 and November 1, 2019

_________________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Mary L. Bellew and husband, Roy D. Bellew, as Mortgagor, to G & M Homes, LLC, as Mortgagee, dated February 28, 2014, and recorded as Instrument 3398696, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 7th day of November, 2019, the following described property to-wit:

Commence at the NW corner of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 32, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, and run South 0°24’14” East along the West line of said quarter 353.1 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run South 66° 24’ East 70.0 feet to an existing iron pin on the NE line of a 15ft. alley, said point also being the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence deflect left and run North 21°36’ East 160.0 feet to a point on the SW right of way line of Harts Avenue; thence deflect right and run South 66°24’ East along said right of way line 91.9 feet to a point of curve; thence deflect right and run South 62°12’34” East 73.07 feet (a chord distance) to a point; thence deflect right leaving said right of way line and run South 27°01’59” West 154.93 feet to a point on the NE line of a 15 ft. alley; thence deflect right and run North 66°24’ West along said NE line of said alley 155.5 feet to the point of beginning; and embracing the East 1/2 of Lot 71, all of Lots 72 and 73, and a portion of Lot 74, all in Block 47 of Bellevue Highland Second Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 284-285 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and is also a portion of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 32, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 16th day of October, 2019.

G & M Homes, LLC, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

October 18, 25 and November 1, 2019

_________________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Elliott J. Blount, as Mortgagor, to RJ’s Independent Gasoline, LLC, as Mortgagee, dated August 17, 2018, and recorded as Instrument 3471836, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and amended by instrument dated October 7, 2018, and recorded as Instrument 3474690, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 7th day of November, 2019, the following described property to-wit:

Beginning at the intersection of the southwest R.O.W. line of 12th Street and the south R.O.W. line of Kyle Avenue (formerly known as Tuscaloosa Avenue): thence run in a southeasterly direction and along the southwest R.O.W. line of 12th Street for a distance of 285.3 feet to the point of intersection of the southwest R.O.W. line of 12th Street and the North R.O.W. line of Etowah Avenue; thence with an interior angle of 40°39’ run in a westerly direction and along the north R.O.W. line of Etowah Avenue for a distance of 216.45 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle of 90°00’ run in a northeasterly direction for a distance of 120.0 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle of 230°00’ run in a northwesterly direction for a distance of 78.60 feet to a point in the south R.O.W. line of Kyle Avenue; thence with an interior angle of 54°18’ run in an easterly direction along the south R.O.W. line of Kyle Avenue for a distance of 62.15 feet to the point of beginning, and containing 0.51 acres, more or less

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

This the 16th day of October, 2019.

RJ’s Independent Gasoline, LLC, mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

October 18, 25 and November 1, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Joe F. Nabors, Jr. appointed Personal Representative on 09/18/2019 Estate of Martha Nabors deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 4 and 11, and 18, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Sheila Kay Smith Wordlaw appointed Personal Representative on 09/18/2019 Estate of John Walter Smith deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 4 and 11, and 18, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Harols Roger Stephens appointed Personal Representative on 09/18/2019 Estate of Archie Woods deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 4 and 11, and 18, 2019

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Preston Vickers appointed Personal Representative on 10/02/2019 Estate of Lois Annette Vickers deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

RESOLUTION NO. R-355-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

340 10TH STREET N. in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 17 in Block 4 of the Rearrangement of portions of Farm Blocks 4 and 5 out of the W. T. Cox North Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map or plat of said rearrangement as recorded in Plat book C page 287 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the County of Etowah and State of Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, subject to the rights of redemption of MABYLEAIN MINTON.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 8, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 18, 2019

__________________

RESOLUTION NO. R-356-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

110 VICTORY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 21 IN BLOCK ONE (1) IN AGRICOLA’S COOSA STREET ADDITION TO GADSDEN ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 341, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to MABEL McFARLIN and GEIDRA McFARLIN, 110 Victory Street, Gadsden, AL, subject to a mortgage in favor of the CITY OF GADSDEN, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 8, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 18, 2019

__________________

RESOLUTION NO. R-357-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1406 PIERCE AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Block Number Fifteen (15), in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, pages 314 and 315, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to the STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, subject to the rights of redemption of GREGORY N. STEPHENS, 312 Copeland Drive, Boaz, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 8, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 18, 2019

__________________

RESOLUTION NO. R-358-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

60 W TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot No. Ten (10), Parcel No. Two (2), as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to MANUEL MARTINEZ and LOURDES DEL ROCIO HERNANDEZ, 411 Riverbend Road, Snead, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 8, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 16, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900768-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$18,933.00 U.S. Currency

2007 Ford Edge

VIN: 2FMDK48C37BBI2863

American Tactical Omni Hybrid

Serial # NS212802

Smith & Wesson SD9

Serial # FXJ792

Raven Arms

Serial # 1400548

DEFENDANT

In Re: Corey Dejuan Gilley

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY, VEHICLE AND FIREARMS:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle, currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 25th day of September, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900770-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

DEFENDANT

In Re: Mark Harrison Hill

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 25th day of September, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900805-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,000.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Chris Johnson Ward, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of December, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 11th day of October, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 18, 25,

November 1 and 8, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

In the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Case No: CV-17-900978

Amber McCullough, et al,

Plaintiffs

VS.

Teresa Choate, et al,

Defendants

To: Teresa Choate, whose whereabouts are unknown. You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed by Amber McCullough, et al, seeking judgment for Civil Complaint for negligence and wantonness and other relief. You are required to file the original of your response to the Complaint with the Clerk of this Court within thirty (30) days after the last publication or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief sought by the Plaintiffs. The above notice will run once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks on Friday’s stating with September 27, October 4, 11 and 18, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Paul R. Roberts II

P.O. Box 1459

Gadsden, AL. 35902

(256)543-8710

Attorney for Amber McCullough

September 27,

October 4, 11 and 18, 2019

__________________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Package H-Renovation of the Valley Street Student Center for Dental Hygiene; Aho Architects project No. 17005.8 at the Valley Street Campus in Gadsden, Alabama, B.C. Project No. 2017060, for the State of Alabama and Gadsden State Community College, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Aho Architects, LLC at 265 Riverchase Parkway East, Suite 204, Hoover, AL 35244.

Hudak Construction Co., Inc.

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35901

October 18, 25,

November 1 and 8, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/15/2019

2004 Toyota Tacoma

VIN:

5TEGN92NX4Z367958

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-613-8499

October 11 and 18, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/15/2019

2009 Dodge Challenger

VIN: 2B3LJ54TX9H629786

Twenty Four Seven Towing and Recovery

1207 Gault Ave. S

Fort Payne, AL. 35967

256-630-2015

October 11 and 18, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/15/2019

2001 Chevrolet Silverado

VIN:

1GCHK23162F160686

One Stop Automotive

112 21st Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-441-0984

October 11 and 18, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/22/2019

2020 Reitnouer Max Miser Trailer

VIN: 1RNF53A21LR052800

2015 Nissan Altima

VIN: 1N4AL3AP2FC118539

1990 Toyota Celica

VIN: JT2ST87NXL0028675

2002 Nissan Altima

VIN: 1N4AL11D12C2854359

ER Towing and Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1549

October 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/22/2019

2006 BMW 325

VIN: WBAVB17 546NK36635

2012 Harley Davidson XL1200

VIN: 1HD1CZ31XCC417860

2007 GMC Yukon

VIN: 1GKFC13097J118821

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-613-8499

October 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/22/2019

2014 Nissan Maxima

VIN: 1N4AA 5AP0EC911273

James Collins DBA Collins Body Shop

3301 Hwy 11 South

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-538-1414

October 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/22/2019

2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer

VIN: 1GNES1 6S636232206

Twenty Four Seven Towing and Recovery

1207 Gault Ave. S

Fort Payne, AL. 35967

256-630-2015

October 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/22/2019

2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer

VIN: 1GNES1 6M866113952

Maximum Diesel and Auto Repair and Service

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-553-2346

October 18 and 25, 2019