Conquerors lose shootout to Woodville

Woodville out-gunned Coosa Christian, 71-56, in Class 1A, Region 7 action last Friday (Oct. 18) in Gadsden.

Quarterback Trevor Horne (pictured above) and receiver Evan Delp were standouts for the Conquerors (1-7, 1-4). Horne completed 12 of 34 passes for 335 yards and six touchdowns, while Delp had six catches for 272 yards and five TDs.

Horne, Reese Myrick and Adam Flannery each had seven tackles, while Delp intercepted two passes.

Coosa wraps up region play this Friday (Oct. 25) at Valley Head.