Lady Panthers go 3-2 at Guntersville Invitational

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Southside went 3-2 at Guntersville Invitational Tournament last Saturday (Oct. 19).

The Class 5A No. 6 Lady Panthers (45-13), opened with a 25-17, 25-15 win over Hayden and a 25-11, 25-12 victory over Fyffe. Southside lost to Danville, 23-25, 25-23, 12-15 before beating Donoho, 25-27, 25-23, 15-9. The Lady Panthers closed out the tournament with a 23-25, 22-25 loss to Class 2A No. 1 Addison.

For the tournament for Southside, Bliss Brown had 108 assists, 17 digs and 14 kills; Macie Williams had 38 kills, five digs and five blocks; Maggie Bell had 33 kills and four blocks; Makayla Moore (pictured above) had 32 kills, 16 digs and two blocks; and Sydney Yancey and Hannah Rogers each had eight digs.