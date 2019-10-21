Local runners medal at Anniston, Cullman 5Ks

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Several area high school cross country finished in the top 10 in two 5K events last Saturday (Oct. 19).

At the Wildcat Fall Classic in Anniston, Glencoe High’s Katie Giles (pictured above) finished as the girls’ event runner-up with a time of 21:36.59, just 22 seconds behind the winning time of Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair. Anna Beth Giles’ time of 22:35.63 was good for fourth place. Finishing in the top 25 for the Lady Yellow Jackets were Sara Iida (13th, 24:53.98), Anna Grace Goodwin (23rd, 26:16.93), Elizabeth Harrison (24th, 26:25.37) and Sadie Riley (25th, 26:27.37). In the boys’ event, Glencoe’s Cole Contris came in 15th with a time of 20:55.36.

At the St. Bernard Oktoberfest Invitational in Cullman, Gadsden City’s Catherine Clements took seventh place in the Class 4A-7A division with a time of 21:48.00. Westbrook Christian’s Asher Curp placed ninth in the boys 1A-3A division with a time of 18:33.65. Westbrook’s Ethan Pratt (19:03.10) and Jordan Cowart (19:13.10) finished 17th and 19th, respectively.