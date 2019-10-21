Warriors notch playoff berth

Messenger file photo by Colin Edwards

Westbrook Christian clinched a berth in the state playoffs with a 45-14 victory over Class 2A, Region 6 opponent Woodland last Friday (Oct. 18).

The Warriors (6-2, 5-2) host Cleveland this Friday (Oct. 25) to determine the region’s third and fourth playoff seeds.

For Westbrook, Will Noles was 4-of-5 in passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns, both to Joe Tucker (pictured above), who had five receptions for 149 yards. Noles also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown on four attempts.

Karmichael Cattling rushed 19 times for 119 yards, while John Reese Bellew had six carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. Caiden Wyatt added 36 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Will Edwards kicked a 23-yard field goal and was 5 for 5 on extra points.

Steven Smith had six tackles, followed by Derrick Graham with five and Bryce Wood, Carl Henry and Cade Phillips with four each. Smith had an interception, while Graham and Garrett Hall each had a sack.