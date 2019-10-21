Yellow Jackets win first game of 2019

October 21, 2019 chris
Messenger file photo by Gary Wells

Daniel Maye (pictured above) scored two touchdowns and rushed for over 100 yards as Glencoe earned its first win of the 2019 season with a 27-6 victory over Weaver last Friday (Oct. 18).
It was Glencoe’s first win since a 40-6 triumph over West End last year and the Yellow Jackets’ first region win since the sixth game of the 2016 season.
Sam Hines, Levi Long and Caleb Sims each scored a touchdown for Glencoe (1-7, 1-4).
The Yellow Jackets host Saks this Friday (Oct. 25) in the Yellow Jackets’ final region game.

